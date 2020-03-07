Sometimes, it is just as much about the hours as it is about the impact.
Pam Stenslie, Wahpeton, has been a volunteer with the Humane Society of Richland-Wilkin Counties since June 2011. Approaching her ninth anniversary with the organization, the 76-year-old is closing in on an estimated 10,000 volunteer hours.
“I currently volunteer four hours a day,” Stenslie said. “I work from 3-7 p.m. Monday-Friday. I used to volunteer more, but in the last year, I’ve stopped working Sunday nights.”
Stenslie’s responsibilities include a lot of laundry. She estimates taking care of an average of 4-5 loads per day, or 40,000 total loads since 2011.
“I take care of the laundry, I take care of the dishes. I spend time with the cats, feeding them. I used to clean where the cats are, but that’s done now in the morning,” Stenslie said.
Stenslie works only with the Humane Society’s cats, she said. Her cat story began nearly a quarter-century ago.
“I got my first cat back in 1995, a four-month-old kitten born by my daughter’s cat,” Stenslie said.
Ali the cat passed away in April 2011 and shortly after, Stenslie was preparing to donate her items to the Humane Society.
“I’d never been out there before,” Stenslie said. “There were 33 cats running around then. I loved it and started volunteering.”
Soon after volunteering, in January 2012, Stenslie adopted her current cat, Willa. Both Willa and the late Ali are longhaired, dilute calicos.
“We always need more volunteers,” said Brigette Holkup, president and social media coordinator of the Humane Society.
The society is gearing up for its 14th Annual Spaghetti Feed and Silent Auction. A freewill donation event, the 2020 feed will be held from 5-8 p.m. Saturday, April 18 at the Wahpeton Community Center, 304 Fifth St. S. in Wahpeton.
Money raised at the Spaghetti Feed and Silent Auction has gone toward spaying, neutering, veterinary needs including vaccinations and everyday expenses.
The evening’s traditional menu includes either spaghetti or chicken Alfredo, as well as garlic bread, salad and desserts.
A mother of four, including twin sons, Stenslie is also a grandmother of one and a recent great-grandmother.
“My daughter has a daughter, Haylee, who will be 23 in October and just made me a great-grandma in early January,” Stenslie said.
Stenslie, who is divorced, began a house and business cleaning business in 1988. It went from being something she did for a living, working as much as six days a week, to something she scaled back. Twenty-one years after forming the business, at Thanksgiving 2009, Stenslie was down to her final four cleaning clients.
“I’m mostly retired. I have just the one client left,” she said. “I’m 76 years old. My body can’t take those jobs anymore.”
What Stenslie has plenty of time for is getting to know the cats she cares for. Daily News watched as she visited with three favorites.
“CeCe is turning 12. She’s a black and white domestic long hair who’s been here since Aug. 1, 2014,” Stenslie said.
Stenslie’s cat buddies include Bodie, a male orange domestic shorthair who’s nearly seven months old. Bodie sat on Stenslie’s lap and later, she held Fritzie, a male, domestic orange and white long hair.
The Humane Society is located at 18039 79 1/2 St. SE, Wahpeton. Its office hours are 3-5 p.m. Monday-Friday and 10 a.m.-12 p.m. Saturday.
“We adopt to homes that are the best fit for our animals’ needs and not on a first come, first serve basis,” the society stated on Facebook.
Members of the Humane Society, or anyone interested in becoming a member, have 7 p.m. meetings every third Tuesday of the month at the shelter. For more information, call 701-672-1676.
“I answer the phone sometimes and when people come in to see the cats, I show them around,” Stenslie said. “Because I’m here dealing with the cats and the people who visit, I’ve overcome being shy and introverted.”
