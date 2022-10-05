Three gouache paintings of feathers by Lindsay Leedahl sit above a driftwood sculpture by Sherri Kruger-Kukowski. Inset: A close up of the driftwood sculpture shows the intricately placed pinecones, rocks and shards of stained glass.
How would you define nature? When you look around as you drive down the road, do you consider the miles of farmland nature? What about the buildings that pepper the entirety of Dakota Avenue? Maybe that bunch of vivacious white daisies on the side of the road sitting among littered paper cups and cigarette butts is nature.
All of these are technically correct; as with art, nature is often set in the eye of the beholder. Luckily for Twin Towns Area folks, nature is also in the Red Door Art Gallery.
The gallery boasts works from artists throughout the Southern Red River Valley and is home to the Nature and Wildlife Exhibition which will be shown from Oct. 4 until Nov. 12. This exhibition showcases a variety of art from nine artists.
While each produced work for the same exhibition, each piece showcases the endless possibilities of what nature can be.
“I think this is probably the most eclectic exhibition we’ve seen here to date,” Gallery Business Manager Leslie Enerson said.
In one corner of the gallery sits an enormous portrait of a highland cow taken in Milnor, North Dakota, by Annie Goldade Laughlin. Its horns sit on each side of the head, one pointing to the sky while the other droops toward the ground. The beauty of its asymmetry tells the viewer, you don’t have to be perfect.
Across the gallery from the highland steer sits an impressive repurposed satellite dish anointed with stained glass, driftwood and rocks to represent the setting sun. “Sunset” by Sherri Kruger-Kukowski is one of the five pieces she submitted for the gallery’s exhibition.
Other works include a large wooden snowshoe with a stained-glass mosaic loon in the center, a piece of driftwood adorned with broken stained glass, pinecones and rocks, a stained glass chickadee framed in a birch slab and finally “Moose,” a large moose antler sits among driftwood and is embellished with a mosaic of a moose, moss, rocks and one dried branch or vine that helps center the piece. While not a part of the exhibition, mosaic gnomes by Kruger-Kukowski can be spotted around the gallery too.
Perched between two of Kruger-Kukowski’s pieces are three gouache paintings of feathers by Lindsay Leedahl. The thicker version of watercolor presented itself as a spectacular medium to showcase the delicacy of a bird's feather.
Moving along you’ll see detailed oil and oil pastel paintings by Ellen Sturdevant and linocut pieces from Laura VonBank. These pieces take a look at what is generally considered, less-than-beautiful in nature. “Beautiful Bark?” and “Fungus Among Us” asks the viewer to see the side of nature they may not have considered before.
In her third showing at the gallery, Eloise Kenyon has entered four oil paintings depicting brightly-colored florals and thick folds and textures between each petal.
Finishing off the gallery are more photographs from Laughlin and other photographs and prints from Penny Myers. Sleek photographs of hundreds of geese flying out of a pond and a fox captured in the snow of Detroit Lakes, Minnesota, line the walls across from the gallery’s back vault.
The Nature and Wildlife Exhibition reception will be from 5-7 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 3, at the Red Door Art Gallery. Artists are invited to attend the reception but it is currently unknown which artists will grace attendants with their presence.
