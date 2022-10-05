How would you define nature? When you look around as you drive down the road, do you consider the miles of farmland nature? What about the buildings that pepper the entirety of Dakota Avenue? Maybe that bunch of vivacious white daisies on the side of the road sitting among littered paper cups and cigarette butts is nature.

All of these are technically correct; as with art, nature is often set in the eye of the beholder. Luckily for Twin Towns Area folks, nature is also in the Red Door Art Gallery.



