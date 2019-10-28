It was a packed house Friday, Oct. 25 at the Wahpeton Community Center. The annual Sportsmen’s Smoker, a fundraiser for the Red River Area Sportsmen’s Club, included socializing, games and guests’ choice of wild game stew and chili.

Raffles, games and gun boards were once again highlights of the evening. Proceeds are earmarked for local youth programs, wildlife projects and Chahinkapa Zoo.

Wahpeton Parks and Recreation Director Wayne Beyer did his part for the event, serving meals to eager guests. Sportsmen’s Club President Greg Gerou was active in keeping the activities moving.

“We’ll have enough going on to keep everyone there involved and engaged,” Gerou said previously. “We try to have something going on every 10 minutes.”

This year’s event was the first Sportsmen’s Smoker at the Wahpeton Community Center. Smokers were previously held at the former Eagles Club, Wahpeton.

No matter the location, the Smoker is known as a crowd-pleaser.

