Still time to run in Wahpeton’s elections

Potential candidates in Wahpeton’s city elections still have time to get on the ballot.
Completed petitions for the Tuesday, June 9 election are due to the Wahpeton City Auditor by 4 p.m. Monday, April 6. Voters will elect one city council member for each of Wahpeton’s four wards, two at-large council members and two park board commissioners.
As of 2:30 p.m. Thursday, April 2, six residents have submitted their petitions:
• Abby Heitkamp, running as a 1st Ward candidate
• Jason Goltz, running as a 2nd Ward candidate
• Bruce Eckre, running as a 3rd Ward candidate
• Bryan Wolfgram, running as a 4th Ward candidate
• David Woods II, running as a 4th Ward candidate
• former 3rd Ward Councilman Brett Lambrecht, running as an at-large candidate
Goltz, Lambrecht and Woods previously announced their candidacies or interest to run this year.
“I’m all in,” Goltz said in March.
“It’s time to give back,” Woods said that same month.
“I look forward to running again in the next few months,” Lambrecht wrote in January.
Eckre, a former member of the North Dakota House of Representatives, was unavailable for comment.
“I’m really excited to represent the south side of Wahpeton,” Heitkamp said. “I’m excited to move forward and see what I can bring to the city.”
Wolfgram, formerly of the park and Wahpeton Public Schools boards, said serving on the city council has been a goal of his.
“It’s something I’ve wanted to be a part of. The timing is right. Hopefully, I can be a help to the community,” Wolfgram said.
The Wahpeton City Council, normally an eight-member body, currently is composed of:
• acting 2nd Ward Councilman Jeremy Remily
• 4th Ward Councilman Don Bajumpaa
• Council members at-large Tiana Bohn, Kelly McNary, Perry Miller and Lane Wateland
Remily is completing the term of former 2nd Ward Councilwoman Renelle Bertsch, who resigned in September 2019. Lambrecht resigned in January and former 1st Ward Councilman Rory McCann resigned in February.
Wahpeton Mayor Steve Dale presides over council meetings.
The June ballot will also include primary races for North Dakota’s U.S. representative, governor and lieutenant governor, state auditor, state treasurer, insurance commissioner, public service commissioner, superintendent of public instruction and state supreme court justice.
In March, the North Dakota Democratic-Nonpartisan League Party held a virtual convention to endorse six candidates:
• Zach Raknerud for U.S. representative
• Shelley Lenz for governor
• Patrick Hart for state auditor
• Mark Haugen for state treasurer
• Travisia Martin for insurance commissioner
• Casey Buchmann for public service commissioner
North Dakota Republicans, meanwhile, are holding their state convention by mail.
“The state committee voted to allow the chairman to issue a certificate of endorsement for our uncontested incumbents,” said Erik Nygren, chairman of District 25 and the North Dakota Republican Party’s southeast region. “The contested races, governor and treasurer, we elected to forgo endorsing due to time limitations and the filing deadline being April 6.”
Four North Dakota candidates, all incumbents, are endorsed by the state Republican party as of Thursday:
• U.S. Rep. Kelly Armstrong
• State Auditor Josh Gallion
• Insurance Commissioner Jon Godfread
• Public Service Commissioner Brian Kroshus
As elections approach, look to Daily News for coverage of campaigns, candidates and items under consideration in North Dakota, Minnesota and nationwide.
