What’s going on? The first Wahpeton Business Pitch Challenge, organized by the Southern Valley Economic Development Authority (SVEDA), city of Wahpeton and Wahpeton Breckenridge Chamber of Commerce.
What’s being offered? A prize package valued at more than $28,000 that will allow entrepreneurs to start a business in Wahpeton.
Will the challenge be expanded? Yes. This first Business Pitch Challenge is being treated as a local pilot event. Expansion to the wider Richland County, North Dakota, and Wilkin County, Minnesota, region is forthcoming.
Can I still take part? Absolutely. The deadline for applications is Friday, Sept. 30, 2022.
How do I take part? Visit www.wbchamber.net, insert your contact information and answer seven listed questions.
What happens next? Up to 10 contestants will move onto the Business Pitch Challenge’s second phase. The contestants will receive consultation in creating their own business plans, financial projections and business pitches.
What happens after Sept. 30? Semifinalists will be announced during a 5 p.m. ceremony Wednesday, Oct. 5 at the Bois de Sioux Grille Room, Wahpeton. The semifinalists, after creating their plans, projections and pitches, will speak before a panel of judges on Jan. 9, 2023.
What’s coming this winter? After the Jan. 9 presentation day, the judges’ top three finalists will be announced on Jan. 23, 2023. The finalists will present their plans on Feb. 9, 2023, at the Wahpeton Breckenridge Chamber of Commerce Annual Meeting. A Business Pitch Challenge winner will be announced on Feb. 9, 2023.
Who will work with the contestants? It is practically an all hands on deck situation, with people including Kory Kaste, who’s responsible for business development with SVEDA, and Allison Karlgaard, executive assistant with the Wahpeton Breckenridge Chamber of Commerce.
How pumped up are the experts? “I think this is a good opportunity to let people know about the services we offer through SVEDA and the Chamber,” Kaste said. “It’s a showcase of everybody’s talent.”
Is there buzz from citizens? “I’ve even walked into stores and heard people talking about it,” Karlgaard said. “There’s a great incentive to take part. It gets people thinking, ‘Hey, what can I do?’”
What about support from leaders? A conversation with Wahpeton Mayor Brett Lambrecht about promoting economic opportunities and entrepreneurship “just kind of snowballed from there,” Kaste recalled. Wahpeton was chosen as an initial Business Pitch Challenge site in part because of available resources.
What else should I know? “My biggest thing is, don’t be hesitant,” Kaste said. “If you have an idea, you can do it. We’re here to help. We have resources to help. If you have an idea, fill out the application. It’s only seven questions, it’s super-easy and we can help you put a business plan together.”
