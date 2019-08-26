Wine lovers descended on Crooked Lane Farm in Colfax, North Dakota, Saturday for the Dakota Vines first annual grape stomp. The two businesses are next-door neighbors along the Wild Rice River and co-hosted the event.
The family-friendly afternoon featured Dakota Vines wine, food trucks, live music by The Fladlands and Beyond Blue, vendors and even a cork craft class. It attracted approximately 300 people.
Sixteen teams competed in four heats of grape stomping, the winner of each moving on to the final four. Some wore matching outfits or T-shirts, and even “Lucille Ball” showed up, portrayed by Linda Anderson of Moorhead, Minnesota.
One team member entered the barrel and stomped while their teammate collected the juice during the timed competitions. The team collecting the most juice won.
The semi-finalist teams competing for a case of wine were Cast Away — Shonie Christensen and Marijo Bjorlin, Here for the Right Riesling — Tristan Miller and Kari Callenius, Like Mother, Like Daughter — Cindy Shone and April Shone, and The Toasted Travelers — Tracey Steffes and Glenda Larson. The crowd cheered while Crooked Lane Farm’s Mary Jo Schmid announced and Dakota Vines’ Bob Grosz refereed.
The final winners were The Toasted Travelers.
“We were thrilled with our first grape stomp,” Deb Grosz, Dakota Vines, said. “Everything went well and we’re already planning next year’s event. It will be Saturday, Aug. 29 at Crooked Lane Farm.”
She and Bob said they are grateful to their neighbors at Crooked Lane for co-hosting the event.
“We’d like to thank our awesome vendors and all who came out to support us. Special thanks to our volunteers who helped the event run so smoothly,” she said.
“We had an excellent time and enjoyed the folks who stopped out to the farm,” Schmid added. “The stomp was crazy fun and the folks who participated were great sports. We’re already thinking about next year and changes we can make to add attractions and activities.”
She noted the grape stomp was a perfect complimentary event between Crooked Lane Farm and Dakota Vines.
Dakota Vines Vineyard and Winery is now on their autumn schedule, open 12-5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday through Oct. 27.
The business will also be open this year for Small Business Saturday on Nov. 30.
