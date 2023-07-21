Stone snake born from Wahpeton day care

If you’re out and about in the Wahpeton area and see a rock snake, don’t be afraid. Kids from a local day care painted the rocks and put the snake together on Dakota Avenue near Welles Memorial and Volunteer parks.
For the past 23 years, Melissa Miller has been running a day care from her Wahpeton home. One day, she was inspired by a Facebook post that displayed the artistic idea.
“As a day care provider, I’m always looking for things to do. I thought that would be great. I’m going to check on it in two weeks to see if it has grown. I hope it does,” Miller said.
In a town that hosts the Borderline Chalkfest and has artistic works on display, Miller thought it was an idea “to bring the community together, to do something together. Wahpeton is a little more into the arts and I think it’s a great way to represent the community.”
Miller got together with her day care kids, a neighbor and her kids and started painting the stones. They then walked to the bridge and arranged the stones in the shape of a snake.
“Please add to the stone snake, everyone is welcome to,” she said. When people add to it, “it will be interesting to see where it’s going and where it’s coming from.”
When people add to it, her hope is that it will lead somewhere, and end somewhere different. Where that direction is, and the color of the snake, is entirely up to the community.
“I hope it goes a long way,” Miller said. “Please get the word out.”
The piece is open for anyone who wants to express their artistic side and contribute to the community art.