Stone snake born from Wahpeton day care
This rock snake was created by the kids of Melissa Miller's day care and her neighbor. The snake is on the sidewalk near Volunteer and Welles Memorial parks and is open for anyone to add to. 
Youth with Melissa Miller's day care posed behind their rock snake creation. 

If you’re out and about in the Wahpeton area and see a rock snake, don’t be afraid. Kids from a local day care painted the rocks and put the snake together on Dakota Avenue near Welles Memorial and Volunteer parks.

For the past 23 years, Melissa Miller has been running a day care from her Wahpeton home. One day, she was inspired by a Facebook post that displayed the artistic idea.



