Stop the presses — Daily News turns 50

The year was 1971. The Pentagon Papers made the cover of The New York Times, revealing more about the extent of America’s involvement in Vietnam. Quentin Burdick, DFL-N.D., began his second full term in the U.S. Senate, a career that would last until his death in 1992.
On Monday, Oct. 18, Daily News’ first edition was on the stands. Now, technically, Daily News was — and is — continuing a tradition of local journalism that began back in 1879.
Here’s the story …
Things began with the Red River Free Press, established in Breckenridge, Minnesota, as well as the Richland County Gazette. In 1884, the Free Press relocated and became the Wahpeton Times. Shortly after, in 1886, the North Dakota Globe began publication. Thirteen years later, the Globe became known as the Wahpeton Gazette.
“Robert Hughes published the Wahpeton Gazette,” states “Wahpeton Sesquicentennial, 1869-2019.” “It consolidated with the Globe (in 1907), resulting in the Globe Gazette Printing Company, operating in connection with the newspaper.”
The Wahpeton Times, meanwhile, became absorbed in 1919 into the Richland County Farmer, formerly the Lidgerwood Broadaxe. Back in Breckenridge, the Telegram merged with the Wilkin County Gazette in 1920. Years later, it would be known as the weekly Valley Alert.
By the end of the 1920s, the Richland County Farmer Globe was established. And after more than 40 years of two papers in the Twin Towns Area, the Wahpeton Daily News emerged.
“Today marks a period of history for the local newspaper industry as ‘The Daily News’ begins serving the twin cities of Wahpeton, N.D., and Breckenridge, Minn. — and the surrounding tri-state trade area,” the paper stated.
Cover us
Stories in Daily News’ first edition included:
• Steven Martinson, 17, an outstanding member of Milnor High School’s football team, who died in an apparent Friday, Oct. 15 head-on collision not long after participating in a 30-0 game against Kindred, North Dakota.
• The deadline to file as a candidate in Breckenridge’s Tuesday, Nov. 2 city elections. As of press time, Mayor Keith Zarling faced the possibility of an uncontested race. In the early 1970s, Breckenridge’s mayor served a two-year term. Zarling would serve through 1975.
• Progress on Interstate Highway 29, which the Associated Press said “should be open to traffic as far south as Wahpeton as late as 1974.” A 63-mile span from Interstate 94 near Fargo, North Dakota, to the South Dakota border, was slated to be constructed in five segments at an estimated cost of $50.2 million.
• A preview of the Wahpeton City County’s Monday night meeting, to be held at 8 p.m. with agenda items including paving “at the proposed new parking lot west of Senior High” and water and sewer “in Evergreen Addition, the proposed site of the new Methodist church.”
Cheers!
What would a golden anniversary be without heartfelt sentiment? Some illustrious Twin Towns Area residents and a few folks outside of North Dakota are sharing in Daily News’ big day.
“It's a blessing to be celebrating such a legacy of service to the community as has the the Daily News. In today's world, the notion of credible professional journalism should be sacrosanct and the good people of Wahpeton/Breckenridge have clearly supported that fact.
"Thank you for entrusting and supporting The Daily News, yesterday, Today and into the future."
— Francis L. Wick, President and CEO, Wick Communications
“During the ’97 flood, the Daily News provided excellent coverage with basically real time info as developments occurred. I seem to also recall a thick edition when Minn-Dak Farmers Cooperative was going online. The Nixon resignation also sticks in my mind.”
— Steve Dale, Wahpeton mayor
“The Daily News is a collection of prolific journalists who pen informative articles that become the records of local history.”
— Cynthia Schreiber-Beck, North Dakota state representative, R-District 25
“The Daily News deserves credit for achieving this milestone in a rapidly changing news market. Your 50 years have required lots of leadership and hard work.
Not only have you survived; but you have thrived. Your team of top-notch reporters inform us, but they also showcase our civic and sports leaders by sharing their stories in a way that inspires all of us to work together to make this a better place — because you have!”
— Vernae Hasbargen, Breckenridge
We also can’t forget …
“Newspapers are the hearts of their communities. They help us connect with one another, share ourselves, and make a real difference in our neighborhoods. They help stimulate our local economies and are a vehicle for thoughtful growth. A strong newspaper is a sign of a strong community, and the Wahpeton area is fortunate to have the Wahpeton Daily News to share its stories, its triumphs, and its challenges. Monday marks the 50th anniversary of the Wahpeton Daily News, a golden moment to celebrate and one that will be chronicled in its pages as a part of the history it preserves. Our hats are off to this stellar publication and the community members who work to make it shine.
Congrats!”
— Sarah Elmquist Squires, executive director of the North Dakota Newspaper Association
“Local media is a cornerstone of rural communities like ours in North Dakota. These journalists share the stories that often get overlooked by the national media. Congratulations to the Wahpeton Daily News for 50 strong years of reporting on North Dakotans and the news that affects our state. Here’s to 50 more!”
— Kevin Cramer, U.S. Senate, R-N.D.
“The Wahpeton Daily News has reported on important events in the community for five decades, telling the stories of the people of Richland and Wilkin counties. We congratulate the Daily News on its 50th anniversary and commend the hard work of all those who have made it a lasting voice in the community.”
— John Hoeven, U.S. Senate, R-N.D.
“Congratulations to the Daily News on delivering local news to southeast North Dakota for 50 years! Local journalism is essential to communities across our state and is the best source for information that matters to our residents. Local journalists at organizations like the Daily News ask questions that are relevant to North Dakotans and report on community events, sports, meetings, and many more activities that national media rarely cover. Again, congratulations on celebrating 50 years of operations, and best wishes to many more successful years serving our communities.”
— Kelly Armstrong, U.S. House of Representatives, R-N.D.
Now, as for us, it's back to work. We've got a newspaper, website and social media channel to publish.
