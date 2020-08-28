Smoke hung in the air over northern Wahpeton shortly after 8 a.m. Friday, Aug. 28. It came from the site of a straw bale fire that had been burning for nearly a week.
The Wahpeton Fire Department was at Masonite Primeboard, Wahpeton, to monitor the work done by two contractors who were breaking up the piles and extinguishing the fire. Firefighters were standing by to assist if needed.
"We should be about 90 percent finished with pile No. 1 by 6 p.m.," Richland County Emergency Manager Brett Lambrecht said Friday. "We'll be back to continue our work Saturday morning and we expect to fully extinguish pile No. 2 that day."
Eric Klindt, an aerial spray pilot with Wilbur-Ellis, Wahpeton, flew over the fire site Friday. He was expected to continue spraying water on a third pile, which firefighters and emergency management wanted to keep from catching fire.
"We're not out of the woods, yet, but we're getting there," Lambrecht said. "Masonite employees worked today to widen the fire barriers, moving bales from the east side to the north side."
A fire in the stacks of Masonite’s straw bales was reported at approximately 7:30 p.m. Friday, Aug. 21. The straw is the raw material used to make wheat straw door cores for interior doors, Daily News previously reported.
Fire departments from Wahpeton, Dwight and Mooreton, North Dakota, as well as Breckenridge, Minnesota, responded at the scene. Wahpeton firefighters and Richland County Emergency Management both have been working with Masonite to help mitigate and suppress the fire.
“Various efforts have been put forth by the Wahpeton Fire Department over the course of the last six days to try containing the fire as it burns, but high winds in the forecast have hastened the need for more,” the city stated.
The North Dakota State Fire Marshal’s office had not revealed the fire’s cause as of press time. Shortly after the fire started on Aug. 21, a large plume of smoke could be seen for miles around.
“While the public is not under any immediate danger, as the smoke is considered a natural product of burning wheat straw, residents are advised to await any emergency messages,” Daily News previously reported.
The city of Wahpeton advised that additional smoke may be discharged Friday morning, especially if wind speeds increased. Since the fire began, residents were asked to follow general safety guidelines.
“Should air patterns change, it’s recommended to close all windows and air intake systems, avoid being outside for prolonged periods if you have a respiratory condition and to keep away from the Masonite site,” Daily News previously reported.
