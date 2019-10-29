Strengthened recommendation from Wahpeton committee

With a 3-0 vote, the Wahpeton Finance, Personnel and Economic Development Committee is once again recommending the city council allocate up to $85,714.36, for assistance in the purchase of Northland Apartments.
Corey Gregg, contact person for prospective buyer Wahpeton Northland Apartments LLC, attended the committee’s Monday, Oct. 28 meeting. Northland Apartments, three multi-unit complexes in Wahpeton, received attention for multiple uncertainties, including the fates of present residents.
“Is the goal to keep these subsidized long-term or just until the existing residents have moved out?” asked 1st Ward Councilman Rory McCann, the committee chairman.
“We’d love to retain everybody that’s there now for as long as we could,” Gregg said. “We have no plans to get out of that.”
Gregg attended with Jerry Meide, Northland’s present co-owner, and Roger Richels, Bremer Bank. In September, Gregg submitted paperwork for a Bank of North Dakota Flex PACE interest buy down. The Northland project is expected to cost $1,050,000, Daily News previously reported.
“Our plan is to do some common area improvements inside (the buildings): lighting, flooring, paint, laundry rooms,” Gregg said. “As we’re able to do, we’ll do some windows and doors. Some of them are getting a bit aged.”
Northland Apartments includes two multi-story buildings on 12th Street North and a single story building on 14th Avenue North. The latter building, commonly known as Northland Elderly Apartments, was constructed in 1982 to provide housing for senior citizens and disabled residents.
The Northland project was financed through a 50-year Section 515 loan from the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Rural Development program, Daily News previously reported. Earlier in October, Northland residents learned they have the option to apply for vouchers through USDA Rural Development.
Gregg, according to Wahpeton Community Development Director Chris DeVries, will follow use restrictions. He will be subsidizing housing for some tenants who are unable to receive vouchers. The subsidy would be regulated by USDA Rural Development’s St. Louis office, Gregg said.
“Since this is going to continue to be subsidized housing, I’m keeping my recommendation that we not ask for payback of the city’s portion of that buy down,” DeVries said.
The finance committee had previously recommended the proposed allocation, but withdrew it due to questions about how Northland Apartments would be operated. The fact that housing subsidies are involved makes the allocation atypical, DeVries said.
Gregg reiterated the point that he’d follow use restrictions.
“We are privately subsidizing (non-voucher) tenants,” he said. “One way or another, it doesn’t change for them. It’s a fair amount of risk for us. That’s the risk on our side from an investment standpoint.”
Gregg also discussed proposed exterior renovations.
“We want to make improvements to the parking lots and put siding up where the exposed wood is now,” he said. “We might add some garages on the northernmost units.”
According to Gregg, the intent is to keep things the same. Northland Elderly Apartments would remain non-smoking housing for residents age 62 and older.
Jerri Lynn, a resident of Northland Elderly Apartments, briefly listened to Gregg’s pre-meeting comments but ended up not staying.
“This property does not need extensive renovation,” Lynn said previously. “It meets the standards of USDA RD and the city, and provides safe affordable housing for the elderly residents.”
Meeting participants expressed hope that Gregg and the Northland residents can move forward from what became an adversarial situation.
The next council meeting is scheduled for 5 p.m. Monday, Nov. 4 at City Hall, 1900 Fourth St. N. in Wahpeton.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.