Several Breckenridge, Minnesota, residents have experienced the theft or vandalism of their political signs over the past month, and some residents fear it may be part of a larger trend.
Charles Cherry, U.S. army veteran and Breckenridge resident of 34 years, said his Biden-Harris sign was gone the day after he put it up. Cherry, 86, and his wife, 83, reported the incident to the police but have not heard anything since, he said. Cherry put up a second sign the same day the first one was stolen, this time on his balcony, and has experienced no issues since.
“If people will intentionally come on your property and do that, what is the next thing that they will do?” Cherry said. “[My wife] is more easily frightened than I am. But I spent seven years in the United States infantry, and I don’t frighten easily.”
Cherry believes the sign thefts are more mischievous than malicious. Even so, as a well known and respected member of the community, Cherry felt violated by the theft. In 2016, Cherry put up signs, but he said he never dealt with theft or damage.
Breckenridge residents LaNay Rock and daughter Salem Grafenstein, 23, had their first Biden-Harris sign stolen from their yard earlier in September, which she did not report. Soon after, the second sign she put up disappeared, and she reported the incident to the police.
Frustrated, she nailed a large “Biden of Course” sign to her fence, and on Sept. 27, she woke up to “Trump 2020” spray painted on her fence above the sign. Once again, Rock reported the incident to the police, but she said she has no evidence to aid in the investigation since the vandalism took place overnight.
Grafenstein, who has an infant, said she has been concerned for their safety since the vandalism. She also said they have experienced other forms of harassment in their neighborhood, which she and Rock believe to be politically-charged.
Chief Kris Karlgaard of the Breckenridge Police Department said he has no reason to believe any of the reported incidents are connected. The department had suspects in at least one of the cases, but the case was handled without charges since it involved youths, Karlgaard said.
The implications of their actions may be lost on the sign thieves, Cherry thinks. Other community members agree.
Erin Gunderson, branch manager of the Breckenridge Public Library and chair of the Wilkin County Democratic–Farmer–Labor party chapter, overheard young students talking excitedly at the public library about the political vandalism of a woman’s fence, assumed to be Rock’s. Gunderson reminded the students vandalism is illegal, but she said the children seemed unphased.
Vernae Hasbargen and her husband Mike who live further out in Wilkin County, put up a Biden-Harris sign along Highway 210, and said it was gone by the following day. They chose not to put up another sign, discouraged that the first had been taken.
Gunderson said she has heard stories of vandalism and theft from across the state through her DFL chapter. She has never seen sign theft and damage to this extent, she said.
Nearby counties like Traverse, Otter Tail and Big Stone have experienced similar incidents of sign thefts or damage. Daily News contacted Clay and Pipestone County sheriff's offices, but neither returned calls for comment.
There were seven incidents of political sign thefts in Wheaton, Traverse County, Minnesota, between Sept. 26 and Sept. 27, according to Wheaton Police Department Chief Jim Minion.
In Otter Tail County, Lt. Keith Van Dyke said the police department had received four to five calls of sign thefts Oct. 1, and at least six calls in the past month.
Big Stone County Sheriff Mark Brown said his office had received reports of around 15 to 20 different locations where sign thefts or vandalism had taken place.
Wahpeton has not encountered any reports of stolen or damaged signs, Wahpeton Police Chief Scott Thorsteinson said.
“I feel like there’s a culture of political intimidation going on right now,” Gunderson said.
Karlgaard said vandalism and theft are both charges dependent on the dollar value of the damaged or stolen property. The charge for the vandalism of a $6,000 fence would be harsher than the charge for the theft of a $20 sign. Vandalism and theft can be misdemeanors, gross misdemeanors or even felonies, Karlgaard said.
Breckenridge School District Superintendent Diane Cordes said the district expected a more hostile political environment this election season, so they approved a robust policy at the school board level covering acceptable behavior for both students and parents.
“We anticipated that there could be some unusual behavior from our kids, sort of acting out this sentiment they’re exposed to, whether it’s [from] the media or their homes,” Cordes said. “The line of respect and what’s acceptable and not acceptable has been blurred for our students.”
Cordes said the district talked about how to use the new policy to turn what could be a negative situation into a teachable moment for their students. Cordes said teachers are prepared to add new dimensions to their social studies lessons about how to be a respectfully involved citizen. That would look like voting, advocating for an elected official or supporting a candidate’s campaign, Cordes said.
“We don’t want our students to get a bad reputation in our community because they’re wonderful young people,” Cordes said. “I think we can all take a look at what we are doing individually to give confusing messages to kids that might be unintentionally doing damage to them and their knowledge of where those important lines are.”
As for people worried about their signs being stolen, Gunderson provided some tips: put the signs closer to the home, or take them in at night; put a light or a trail camera on or near the sign; rub a mixture of glitter and vaseline on the edge of your sign, so it’s harder to grasp. Though she thinks actions like these would be effective in preventing sign theft, Gunderson said she is baffled that she has to suggest such drastic tactics.
“What are we coming to?” Gunderson asked. “It seems excessive … things are happening all over and it’s just wild. It’s hard to believe.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.