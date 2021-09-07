Editor’s Note: With infrastructure continuing to be discussed nationwide, Daily News and News Monitor take a closer look at what it means, from projects affecting consumers and residents to how people play a part.
Earth, wind, water and wires will continue to be on the move in the Southern Red River Valley. Communities in Richland County, North Dakota, and Wilkin County, Minnesota, are among locations projected to have improvements in natural gas supply, internet and other communications service and flood protection.
This summer, Montana-Dakota Utilities Company (MDU) and WBI Energy announced the construction of a new 60-mile, 12-inch natural gas transmission line from Mapleton, North Dakota, to Wahpeton. Red River Communications, which opened an office in downtown Wahpeton, was granted franchise agreements with Wahpeton and Breckenridge, Minnesota, to install conduit, ducting and fiber-optic mainline cables within utility easement rights-of-way. Construction of the Fargo-Moorhead Diversion, a project whose settlement resulted in a funding agreement for both Richland and Wilkin counties, also continues south of Fargo and Moorhead, Minnesota.
“Southeast North Dakota is a hub for value-added agriculture,” Wahpeton Mayor Steve Dale said in August. “Wahpeton has been and will continue to be a location of choice for value-added agriculture processors. Additional firm natural gas supply is vital to keeping Wahpeton and the forefront of those businesses.”
Larry Oswald is the director of business development and energy services for MDU and divisions including Great Plains Natural Gas. He said that until the new natural gas transmission line is placed into service in fall 2024, Great Plains will continue to provide safe, reliable natural gas service through existing infrastructure.
“The new transmission line will provide additional firm natural gas supply capacity to the area, which will allow current interruptible customers who are subject to curtailment of natural gas service during peak times on the system to subscribe to firm natural gas service,” Oswald said. “The new transmission line will also provide additional capacity for future economic growth in the area.”
Kari Kleingartner, a marketing specialist with Red River Communications, said residents and businesses will soon have access to faster internet, digital TV with over 200 channels and phone service with unlimited long distance. Each connection will have the ability to receive an over 10-gigabit broadband connection, which she said will provide a long-term future-proof internet solution.
“Crews will not enter a homeowner’s personal property unless they have requested a prewire connection. Red River Communications has committed to building in both communities within the next five years. The construction crews work from April 15-November 15, weather permitting. For those that pre-signed up for services, a technician will call and schedule and appointment for prewiring,” Kleingartner said.
Permanent reliable flood protection is an ultimate certainty for the Southern Red River Valley, said Jennifer Darling, director of communications for the Fargo-Moorhead Diversion Authority.
“Residual benefits include elimination of flood insurance premiums, more jobs and positive economic impact as new employers start considering Fargo as a viable option without catastrophic flood risk and improve infrastructure with new roads and bridges. Even though there is a cost to this project to get it completed, there is also a massive savings with the P3 split-delivery and the EPA WIFIA loan, compared to normal construction and financing methods,” Darling said.
Oswald said Great Plains customers in Wahpeton can expect a seamless, disruption-free transition to the new natural gas supply.
“Great Plans will construct a new town border station north of Wahpeton that will accept the natural gas from the transition line and then transfer into our existing natural gas distribution system,” he said. “WBI Energy is the natural gas transmission line owner and will construct the project.”
The three project representatives said public response has been positive.
“Numerous residents within both Wahpeton and Breckenridge tell us that they wish we could complete the project faster, which is fantastic to hear,” Kleingartner said.
The representatives also said their companies are glad to be part of wide-ranging regional and local infrastructure advancement.
Along with several projects the Corps of Engineers is already working on, including a Wild Rice River control structure, an I-29 raise, a southern embankment, diversion inlet and control Structure, Red River control structure, and Oxbow wetland mitigation, the P3 vendor will begin construction in 2022’s first quarter on the 30-mile-long diversion channel, 19 highway bridges, four railroad bridges, two aqueducts, and other related features with the project operational by 2027 and a final completion date of 2028,” Darling said.
Great Plains has provided natural gas service to the area for more than 50 years, Oswald said.
Continued economic growth has increased the demand for natural gas to a point that requires additional firm natural gas capacity to continue to meet the needs of the residents and businesses,” he said. “Great Plains believes this area is well-positioned for continued growth and looks forward serving the growing needs of the area. Great Plains also looks forward to serving customers that do not currently have natural gas service, including the city of Kindred, North Dakota, that are located along the proposed natural gas transmission line route.”
It is rewarding to know there is a strong foundation of infrastructure being developed for the community and future generations to come, Darling said.
“At the state and national levels, infrastructure renewal has become a major political theme; in our area, it’s becoming a very tangible, positive reality. There is an overwhelming amount of positive support for the project and we’re seeing so much growth and interest in our community from the outside as a result,” she said. “The key now is to support each other in the community as we continue the construction phase and work toward our collective goal of putting sandbagging behind us and having a permanent solution for flood protection in place.”
Red River Communications, founded in 1951, eagerly took the opportunity to help better a community close to its office headquarters in Abercrombie, North Dakota.
“The project is an opportunity to expand into a market that has been underserved in terms of high-speed internet. The potential for economic growth within Wahpeton and Breckenridge is very high, and we are thrilled to be a part of it,” Kleingartner said. “The project aims to help the southern Red River Valley remain in the top tier of the region's economic growth. By providing access to high-speed fiber internet, businesses can work faster and more efficiently than most places in the United States while allowing their employees the added benefit of living in a vibrant, growing community with a small-town feel. We are growing so the communities can grow too.”
