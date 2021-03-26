“Stuart Little,” North Dakota State College of Science’s spring play, will be available for streaming beginning Monday, March 29.
The play, based on E.B. White’s book and adapted by Joseph Robinette, is not being performed this year at the Bremer Bank Theatre on NDSCS’ Wahpeton campus. It can be seen through Sunday, April 4 by visiting https://youtu.be/PAoPZAtK6aM.
“We recorded the play on Zoom,” director Melissa Frank said. “‘Stuart Little’ is a beloved story and knowing that we were limited to (hosting performances on) Zoom this year, I thought it would run well there. The play lends itself well to Zoom.”
“Stuart Little” features an ensemble of six actors playing multiple parts in addition to their primary roles. The cast includes Adam Stec as Stuart, Nolund Hughes as Mr. Little, Kierstyn Johnson as Mrs. Little, James Ulrigg as George, Madison Kjar as Snowball and Brynlie Baggenstoss as Margalo and Harriet. Frank, whose husband Barry led the recording, serves as narrator.
“I have to admit there was some disappointment that we’re not performing live this year. We miss the energy from the kids in the audience. There’s nothing like live theater,” Frank said.
At the same time, putting on a show through recording has its own benefits.
“With Adam, when you see him up close, you see the emotion and how much in love Stuart is with Margalo,” Frank said. “It’s sometimes easier to see that when it’s all you see. When you’re in the audience, you’re yards away. In Zoom, the actors’ faces fill the screen. You can see the emotion and the characters they’re playing.”
“Stuart Little” is being produced by special arrangement with The Dramatic Publishing Company of Woodstock, Illinois. The play’s crew includes editor Tyler Jensen, poster designer Rebecca Truesdell, poster background artist John Pototschnik and poster character artist Larken Frank.
“I’m really excited about the art,” Melissa Frank said. “I found this sepia-toned painting that John created. He gave us the permission to use it and my daughter Larken created the images of Stuart and Margalo. Becky put the images together. Her posters always look amazing.”
Putting together a production through Zoom led to some unique moments. Frank recalled new, funny challenges like making sure the actors weren’t having issues with their green screened backgrounds, or if they made sure to mute their microphones when not in a scene.
“We always had options in rehearsals. We never had to rehearse in order. I don’t know if it was much different than a usual rehearsal, other than there wasn’t a lot of blocking involved,” Frank said.
Although it’s been an experience creating “Stuart Little” for streaming, Frank looks forward to returning to live theater with NDSCS. Next up, she will direct “The Play That Goes Wrong,” by Henry Lewis, Henry Shields and Jonathan Sayer. The internationally-known comedy will be performed from Nov. 11-13, 2021. “The Hundred Dresses,” based on Eleanor Estes’ book, will be performed from March 29-31, 2022.
“I’m hoping that kids can watch ‘Stuart Little’ in groups at school, and then also at home,” Frank said. “They can say to their parents, ‘Hey, this is fun, can we watch it again?’”
