Student accidentally shot Tuesday on NDSCS campus

A student was injured in an accidental discharge of a firearm on the Wahpeton campus of North Dakota State College of Science.
The shooting occurred in the early morning hours of Tuesday, Dec. 10, a release from the college states. The incident happened in the NDSCS college townhomes, which are located on East Drive, off of 16th Avenue North and near the Clair T. Blikre Activities Center, Wahpeton.
The victim sustained non-life threatening injuries. There is not an ongoing threat to the college of the Wahpeton community, NDSCS stated Wednesday, Dec. 11.
In a follow-up statement, NDSCS said both campus police and the Wahpeton Police Department responded to the incident. Both confirmed there was no threat to the campus or community, the college stated.
“Just as in other incidents, even when determined to be accidental in nature, information regarding the incident will be forwarded to the Richland County State’s Attorney,” NDSCS continued.
Wahpeton Police Chief Scott Thorsteinson confirmed that the incident involved one person shooting another. The incident appeared to be accidental, with the firearm being unintentionally pointed in the direction of the victim when it discharged.
There were witnesses at the scene, Thorsteinson confirmed. He did not confirm whether alcohol or drugs were involved in the incident, reiterating that the Wahpeton Police Department was the assisting responding agency.
The victim received non-life threatening injuries, Thorsteinson confirmed. They were flown by Life Flight to receive medical care in Fargo.
Richland County State’s Attorney Megan Kummer said a report had not been submitted to her office as of Wednesday afternoon. The state’s attorney’s office would have to review any report before deciding if any charges would be filed, Kummer said.
Court records for Richland County, North Dakota did not include information related to a Dec. 10, 2019 incident in Wahpeton as of Wednesday afternoon.
“It is my understanding that firearms are not allowed on campus,” Thorsteinson said. “If I recall, if they’re used for hunting, they can be checked in to the campus police and checked out when used for hunting. I don’t believe that they’re allowed to be in the housing or classroom areas.”
NDSCS Campus Police directed Daily News to the College Relations and Marketing department, which released the initial and follow-up statements.
We will continue to follow this story.
