The Red Door Art Gallery and Museum in Wahpeton, North Dakota will be holding a reception featuring Wahpeton and Breckenridge high school students’ artwork from 5:30-7:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 24. The gallery will be displaying the students’ artwork from now until the end of January.
“I am very impressed with my students this year,” Elizabeth Dub, Breckenridge art teacher, said. “I have a lot of phenomenal artists in class.”
The reception is free and open to the public for anyone to enjoy the students’ artwork. Artist Michael Dunn juried the student showcase and will be in attendance on Tuesday evening.
“Awards are for best of show, first place, second place and five merit awards,” Gallery Director Noah Dobmeier said. “Prizes will be awarded at 6 p.m. and Michael Dunn will be speaking at that time, as well.”
The students will present a variety of artwork they have been working on throughout the school year in which both they and their art instructors have submitted to the showcase. Paintings, drawings, pottery, sculpture and ceramic artwork can be expected.
“Some of the students I approached because I thought their work would be a great addition, some felt really strongly about their artwork and came to me,” Dub said. “This artwork is something that they have worked really hard on throughout the year.”
For more information, call the gallery at 701-591-1010 or visit http://www.reddoorgallerywahpeton.com/.
