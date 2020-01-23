Twin Towns Area family, teachers, students and community members attended the Red Door Art Gallery, Wahpeton, on Tuesday, Jan. 21.
They attended a reception awarding high school students in Wahpeton and Breckenridge, Minnesota, for their artwork. The gallery has been showcasing the students’ art throughout January. Michael Dunn, an artist and teacher, jurored the artwork.
“What’s exciting about jurying a show like this is most of the art is just pure, raw creativity,” Dunn said. “As children, we create art with no inhibition. We are all born creative. Young people, students here, right now you are in the development stage. Some of you are going to take that path and some will go in another direction. I was very blessed to follow that path.”
The Wahpeton students who received awards were Rylee Montplaisir for first place, Kenna Smith for second place, Reese Goodbuffalo for best of show and the merit award winners were Larkin Frank and Jolena Munro.
Adam Hieserich, Abigail Johnson and Isabel Haavig are the Breckenridge students who received merit awards.
Dunn has juried art exhibitions ranging from a grade school level to a professional level. However, the hardest for him personally to juror are high school students because of the wide range of uninhibited creativity.
As we get older, Dunn explained, our ideas of art become more realistic and focused on good versus bad art and how abstract art is seen a poor form of art.
“As art students, you are learning the principles of art and design,” Dunn said. “You’re learning some of the technical skills. There is a saying, ‘you must know the rules before you can break them.’ The breaking them part is the creative part.”
When Dunn jurors an artist’s work, an important part of a strong piece of art is composition. He also looks at the engagement the art provides to the viewer and how the student understands the concepts and material. Lastly and most importantly, he looks for creativity, imagination, and originality.
“What we are trying to do as artists is we are trying to create a response to the viewer,” Dunn said. “You want to create a response so when that viewer leaves they are thinking about it.”
Gallery Director Noah Dobmeier thanked the members of the art gallery for their support, those who volunteered for working the event, Alpha Delta Kappa sorority for sponsoring the art show, Dunn for juroring and the students’ teachers.
Dunn attended North Dakota State College of Science, where he played football and majored in pre-education. He never had the intention of becoming an artist or a teacher.
However, he has been an art teacher for more than 40 years now and has been pursuing a career as a professional artist since.
“I loved every day of it,” Dunn said. “The reason I really enjoy education and I enjoy teaching art is that I know what art can do for us, especially for children.”
The students’ art will remain in the art gallery until Saturday, Feb. 1.
