Every three years since 1989 the Minnesota Department of Education conducts a student survey for those in fifth, eighth, ninth and 11th grades. This anonymous and voluntary survey allows the department to gain accurate insights into the lives of Minnesotan students.
The survey ranges from topics of student activities, demographics and family dynamics to mental and sexual health, substance use and significant risk factors.
This triennial survey is important because it’s the primary source of comprehensive data on youth at the state, county and city level in Minnesota, according to MDE. It’s also one of the only consistent sources of statewide data on the health and well-being of youth from marginalized populations.
Wilkin County Public Health Supervisor Ashley Wiertzema echoed the sentiment for those working within the Wilkin County Health and Human Services department.
“The Minnesota Student Survey helps our department understand risk and protective factors that youth are experiencing, current perceptions and actual usage of substances, and mental health in Wilkin County’s youth,” Wiertzema wrote in an email. “The survey is a consistent source of data on the health and well-being of our youth.”
However, not every school participates in these surveys so results in communities as small as Wilkin County, may be skewed or unrepresentative of the whole. For example, MDE estimates less than 70% of students participated in the 2019 survey, and barely more than half of 11th-grade students participated, making up the least represented survey population.
The number of surveys completed in Wilkin County in 2022 were also relatively low, according to Wiertzema. This will affect how her department analyzes the data moving forward.
That being said, the 2022 survey results indicate a higher rate of students in Wilkin County have reported trying drugs and or alcohol than that of the entire state. These numbers are the furthest apart when considering the usage of alcohol in the past 30 days.
In Minnesota, 8% of ninth grade students and 17% of 11th grade students reported alcohol use. Meanwhile in Wilkin, a fifth of ninth grade students and nearly a quarter of 11th grade students reported the same.
However, surprisingly the usage of vaping and e-cigarette devices decreased in the county.
“I was happy to see that the reported use of e-cigs/vaping devices had declined,” Wiertzema wrote in an email. “We were concerned that the numbers had increased during the pandemic and we were pleasantly surprised to see that it had declined. We will continue our prevention efforts to keep lowering those numbers.”
Wiertzema has led the charge in vaping education along with the We Care Coalition, a Wilkin County nonprofit organization aiming to positively impact area youth. Also, in the 2022-23 school year, a program aimed at educating students rather than punishing them for vaping began at Breckenridge High School.
Moving forward, the health and human services department aims to continue analyzing the data so they can provide fact sheets and educational campaigns based on their findings.
I am a reporter, photographer and page designer working on everything from arts and education to public meetings and crime. After trading evergreens for sugar beets, I hope to produce meaningful content for those throughout my coverage area. Always feel free to reach out with any questions, concerns or story ideas.