Student leaders in the making

Breckenridge DECA students attended the 2019 Central Region Leadership Conference Dec. 6-7 in Minneapolis. Students attended conferences, listened to guest speakers and participated in role play scenarios to enhance their leadership skills in a business-guided field.
This conference provides students from DECA chapters in 13 states with the opportunity to gain business-related leadership skills to bring into their school’s chapter, classrooms and student peers.
“It’s an opportunity for our officers to get leadership experience to bring back to our DECA group,” DECA Advisor Derek Grahn said. “This is the most worthwhile trip we go on. The state competitions are nice. But with this conference, they have access to learning about leadership.”
The Breckenridge chapter was able to bring six students to the conference, officers having priority. Students who were able to attend are President Maegan Bellmore, Vice President of Marketing Isabel Friederichs, Vice President of Finance Gus Hasbargen, Vice President of Leadership Morgan Bruns, junior member Andrew Hansen and freshmen member Caytlin Bruns.
Students participated in role play scenarios and breakout sessions to engage them in networking and business-oriented leadership skills.
Friederichs participated in a marketing role play scenario where she was tasked to create a marketing campaign through Instagram. This is her third year participating in DECA.
“They gave us the scenario and I was playing the role of a social media manager for a company,” Friederichs said. “This company was a plastic straw company turning into a metal straw company. So you had to try to create an Instagram campaign and get it to go viral.”
Students were given approximately 15 minutes to prepare their campaigns before presenting to the judges. Friederichs created #BringOnTheMetal and targeted the younger ages as her market because they would have more interest in becoming environmentally conscientious, she explained.
“They really keep up to date with new trends so it’s different every year,” Friederichs said.
DECA students were able to hear from business members who shared their business model and day-to-day operations. A few topics were digital marketing, Fortune 500 companies, women in business and statistical and data analysis.
Alex Sheen, creator of Because I Said I Would, was a guest speaker in the opening general session. Sheen runs leadership and development workshops where he shares his perspective on accountability, commitment and self-control.
Kyle Willkom was another guest speaker the students had the opportunity to hear from, who spoke about leadership skills. Willkom is an entrepreneur and athlete who teaches positivity and action.
A highlight for Friederichs was extreme rock-paper-scissors that allowed her to meet students from many different DECA chapters.
“First you started as an egg, then if you won you go on to be a chicken, then an eagle, and then lastly a human,” Friederichs said. “I thought it was really fun to meet a lot of new people that way.”
Hasbargen and Hansen also had something to say about how they enjoyed their time at the DECA conference
“I had a really great time at the CRLC. I feel like I really grew as a leader from this conference,” Hasbargen said. “I had a great time meeting new people from all the states that were there. All in all, I had a great time at this conference.”
“One of things that I liked about the trip was all of the leadership opportunities that were offered through the event,” Hansen said. “We attended meetings about how to be servant leaders and how to express good customer relations in the workforce”
“Something else I enjoyed about the conference was being able to talk to the different colleges at the college fair, especially the one from Wyoming. Overall, it was a great experience and I was able to see the different positions in the business world,” Hansen said.
For an advisor, Grahn was able to participate in advisor-driven conferences such as project management. He was also able to network with other chapter advisors.
“There are a lot of things as a teacher and advisor and the students have a retreat to meet other people and gain leadership skills,” Grahn said.
DECA is a student organization that works with emerging student leaders and entrepreneurs in marketing, finance, hospitality and management.
