Seventh and eighth grade students sit in their first career fair section and learn about the careers at the Daily News. Students in no particular order: Khloe Wilkinson, Ari Thoennes, David Erlandson, Andrew Snyder, Phaydra Hegge, Kaylie Moses, Harry Ockhardt, April Meadows and Dicara Dotson.
Workers and company representatives filled the auditorium at Breckenridge High School as they got ready to teach students about the work they do. They wandered around, filling the room with chatter as they awaited the imminent arrival of donuts, and the students to guide them through the day’s schedule.
Dallen Ernst began the day by letting everyone know what their schedules would be and by thanking them for making time to come talk to the students. Afterwards, he led some people to the classrooms they were going to be in.
Over 40 businesses around Wilkin and Richland Counties showed up to speak to the students. There were attendants from many different fields such as farming, eSports, medical finance and many more.
Each business signed up for a morning or
afternoon session and this had them in classrooms giving students presentations on their career and any information surrounding it. Each session had three rotations so students saw at least six different presentations in the day.
Students had the opportunity to ask any questions they may have about the business, or how to get into that career field. “We’ve talked to the students about being curious and asking questions,” Principal Craig Peterson said.
Peterson thought the event went well and was really organized. The students had been planning the event for almost three months so the work they put into the project showed for itself.
“It was an experience that our kids may not have had before,” Peterson said. “The students did a fantastic job throughout the day.”
One standout moment for Peterson was talking to the students about education. “Being a teacher really is the best profession,” he joked.
On a more serious note he enjoyed watching his friend from Minneapolis present to the students through Zoom. He works in medical finance and got to tell the kids how he got to the high position he was in then.
This was the first year Breckenridge High School has had a student-led career fair, but after the success, locals can possibly look forward to a yearly event.
