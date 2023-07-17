FARGO — In a remarkable endeavor to reconnect with the rich heritage of North Dakota's Jewish community, Chabad Rabbis Meyer Orenstein and Levi Shusterman have embarked on a transformative two-week visit to the legendary state.
This visit holds profound significance to Rabbi Orenstein, as his great-great-grandfather was the legendary Rabbi Benjamin Papermaster of Grand Forks, North Dakota.
Rabbi Papermaster came to Grand Forks from Lithuania in 1891 and selflessly dedicated his life to serving the Jewish community of North Dakota. In recent years, two of Rabbi Orenstein’s brothers have visited the state during their Rabbinical training (one now serves as a Rabbi in Portland, and the other as a Chaplain for the Nevada National Guard).
Inspired by this familial legacy, Rabbi Orenstein hopes to uplift and inspire every individual he encounters along the way.
During their expedition, Orenstein and Shusterman aim to meet with the local Jewish population and share the timeless wisdom and traditions of Judaism’s rich heritage, while learning about North Dakota’s Jewish stories and experiences. By meeting as many Jews as possible during their visit, they also hope to cultivate a renewed sense of Jewish unity in the heart of North Dakota. This is especially meaningful as this year is celebrated on the Jewish calendar as “Hakhel," a year of gathering.
Throughout the two-week itinerary, the Rabbis will travel across the state visiting cities and towns including Fargo, Grand Forks, Minot, Bismarck, Williston, Valley City, Cavalier, Hettinger, and others. They bring with them Jewish articles to distribute such as Shabbat candles and Mezuza scrolls.
This trip is sponsored by the Chabad Jewish Center of North Dakota in conjunction with the Roving Rabbis international summer visitation program.