Editor’s Note: This month’s Point of View examines innovation in education.
Fun doesn’t take a backseat to innovation in Chandra Muller’s classroom.
A kindergarten teacher at Zimmerman Elementary in Wahpeton, Muller has been teaching for nearly 20 years. She’s spent the past seven years educating kindergarteners.
“My favorite part is how much the kids like me,” Muller said. “It doesn’t matter what we’re doing. There’s just so much excitement.”
The excitement was clear during a recent visit to Muller’s classroom. Students smiled but were attentive, enjoying the time they spent with their teacher and friends.
In recent years, Muller’s been able to implement new, digital reading and math programs in the classroom.
“There are individualized lessons that can be done on the students’ iPads, as well as lessons that project onto our innovative whiteboard,” Muller said.
By May 2020, Muller’s 19 students will be expected to able to write at least three sentences.
It’s part of the writer’s workshop program, a staple of learning at Zimmerman. The writing program starts slow, with simple ideas at the beginning.
“I-went-to-the-trampoline-place,” Muller counted along with student Deavon Torres. “It’s a six word sentence.”
The students began their writing workshop in an unconventional way, by drawing pictures depicting their sentences. From there, they’ll begin to understand words and ideas, with the goal of creating sentences.
“Three sentences is the grade-level standard,” Muller said. “Some students will be able to write about the standard. At this point, we’re having the students draw a picture that matches a dictated sentence.”
Muller teaches a writer’s workshop developed by Steve Dunn.
“It’s based in the evidence-based practice of gradual release of responsibility,” Zimmerman Principal Rosemary Hardie said.
By the end of the 2019-2020 school year, the kindergarteners will be familiar with informational, opinion and descriptive sentences. They’ll also have developed their reading skills.
“They might come in maybe knowing a couple letters. Each week, we introduce a letter and how it sounds. There are ‘sight words’ to build on that. We’re going to end the year with 32 sight words and knowledge of the consonant and vowel sounds,” Muller said.
Kindergarten isn’t what it used to be, Wahpeton Public Schools Superintendent Rick Jacobson said. Students still develop their social skills and have fun, but they’re also learning more than they used to.
“It’s the new first grade,” Jacobson said. “The kindergarten teachers have to blend in a lot of ideas. There’s a higher level of expectation.”
Muller’s students, meanwhile, are just having fun. When they’re not in the classroom, they’re exploring places like Zimmerman Elementary’s library and its gymnasium. A recent library visit helped reinforce the ideas of how to behave in a quiet location and how to check out a book.
“Room cleaners, clear the trash. Garbage men, clear the trash,” said physical education teacher Jacob Grosz.
It was the setup for a unique activity.
A handful of the kindergarteners were assigned to be room cleaners, required to stay in a square-shaped portion of the gymnasium floor. Their objective was to get rid of any dodgeball, or “trash,” in their “room.” The room cleaners could kick, toss or roll out the balls, but the idea was that they had to keep them out of their space.
Another handful of the students were assigned to be garbage men. They needed to collect the balls, which was harder than it looked. The balls kept rolling into the “room,” or being thrown farther than expected. There was only so much time to complete the game.
“I found this activity online,” Grosz said. “It’s about manipulative skill movements. The nice thing is, they can practice cleaning their rooms at home. It benefits me, it benefits the kids and it keeps their parents happy.”
The 2019-2020 education year is Grosz’ first official year as a physical education teacher.
“We have a baseline unit for kindergarteners. We’re building skills through repetition,” he said.
Grosz may be new, but he’s building up rapport with his students.
“I get hugs and laughs and smiles every day,” he said. “I can’t imagine doing anything else.”
Students are the stars at Zimmerman, Hardie said.
“Children inherently shine their own light which illuminates all of Zimmerman,” she said. “The students’ zest for both life and learning is what keeps staff motivated to keep improving and utilize increasing levels of innovation in education.
Muller is proud of her working relationship with Hardie.
“Her mantra really is that principals are for helping,” Muller said. “She’s worked to transform the perception of what a principal is. She’s always out in the hallway, always out and about and willing to help.”
During the writer’s workshop, Muller kept a close eye on the youth as they drew. While doing so, she also passed along some advice sure to grow in meaning as the students continue their education.
“Pictures don’t have to be perfect,” Muller said. “They help us know what we did.”
