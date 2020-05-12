Breckenridge High School announced the third quarter ‘Excellence in Education’ awards to students.
“The award is very special because each teacher chooses only four students per year. Most high school teachers see over 100 students every day so to get nominated it’s a great honor,” Stan Goldade said.
This award is presented quarterly to students who display good citizenship, leadership, scholarship and show respect and concern for others. BHS faculty members nominate one student each, who exemplify these characteristics.
Students in the senior class who were awarded are Alisabeth Nietzke, Ben Hohenstein, Carson Hought, Emmaree Lauritsen, Jerrica Stack and Mercedes Nelson. Emma Johannson, Grace Conzemius, Jayce Werner and Paige Kelsen were awarded from the junior class. Chance Wulff, Collin Roberts, Gavin Snyder and Rachel Gowin were awarded from the sophomore class. Carter Erickson, Skylan Koltes and Tiana Maack were awareded from the freshmen class.
After the BHS faculty has nominated the students, Goldade holds a pizza party for the students to celebrate the award. However, since the school has permanently shifted to distance learning, there was no party allowed. Instead, he mailed out a Dairy Queen gift card and a certificate signed by Principal Craig Peterson and the recommending teacher to each student.
Scholarship is the first value that teachers look for in students. They look for students who perform well in the classroom, are leaders in the classroom, are caught being good in the hallway, along with a variety of other values.
“Teachers have a tough time doing this. They only get to pick four students the whole year. Some teachers struggle narrowing it down to only one,” Goldade said. “Teachers give this a lot of thought.”
Goldade recommends that students add this to their awards and recognition when it comes time to apply for college and scholarships. Many students have a difficult time filling out this portion of applications compared to other components.
