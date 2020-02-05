Breckenridge Senior High School announced the second quarter ‘Excellence in Education’ awards to students.
“This award is presented quarterly to students who display good citizenship, leadership, scholarship and show respect and concern for others. BHS faculty members nominate one student each who exemplify these characteristics,” Mathematics Instructor Stan Goldade said.
Students in the senior class who were awarded are Emma Ihland, Avery Grohman and Riley Lorenz. Chloe Olson, Destiny Miller, Andrew Hansen, Junior Perez and Austin Erickson from the junior class. Madi Rabbithead, Schila Lewis, Jazzlyn Hasbargen, Aidan Ruddy, Brady Hasbargen and Ryler Wiertzema from the sophomore class. Gavin Pederson, Brooklyn Rabbithead, Mason Hendrickx and Dallen Ernst from the freshmen class.
Scholarship is the first value that teachers look for in students. They look for students who perform well in the classroom, are leaders in the classroom, are caught being good in the hallway, along with a variety of other values.
“Teachers have a tough time doing this. They only get to pick four students the whole year. Some teachers struggle narrowing it down to only one,” Goldade said. “Teachers give this a lot of thought.”
Goldade recommends that seniors add this to their awards and recognition when it comes time to apply for college and scholarships. Many students have a difficult time filling out this portion of applications compared to other components.
Students are given a certificate signed by Principal Craig Peterson and the recommending teacher. The students also get to celebrate with a pizza party.
