Sixth-grade Breckenridge students visited the Red Door Art Gallery in Wahpeton to learn about Native American art and history from Lise and Rita Erdrich on Friday, Oct. 25.
The Erdrichs told the students stories about their family, art, and other Native American art.
Since Lise Erdrich was young, she enjoyed history and would read journals handed down from her grandfather. She read many historical accounts from fur trade journals and other books that described animals and Native American history.
“I was looking for evidence of my ancestors and relatives,” Lise said.
Lise explained how the Chippewa tribe was on the top of the Red River Valley and came to start the Red River Fur trade, which is how her ancestors migrated to the area.
“My ancestor, Old Wild Rice, that I read a lot about in fur trade journals was like the leader that came with 45 warriors. The reason why they needed them was to help with fur people and keep the Dakota people away,” she said.
Erdrich described the history of Wahpeton, its original uses and geography to the students.
“Wahpeton is actually Wahpetunwan, part of the Dakota people. The town of Wahpeton once was Chahinkapa and that’s a Dakota term for the ecosystem that’s here, like the tall grass and prairies,” she said. “The Dakota people were on one end and the Chippewa people were on the north end so they would periodically interact. Basically it was a hunting area so it was very ecologically diverse but now there is less than one percent of the tallgrass prairie because of agriculture.”
“I like to go to the tallgrass prairie and look for orchids. Ever since I was a little kid that’s what I liked to do,” Erdrich said.
Students were able to work on picture-writing artwork of their own. They worked on artwork similar to what Native Americans would create to weave together stories and words through pictures on birch bark scrolls.
“In the old times, the Chippewa people didn’t have books, but they had scrolls that would tell stories or songs. They weren’t for people to look at but this kind of art is because it’s telling a family story,” she said.
Sixth-grade students are currently reading a book by another Erdrich, Louise, “The Birchbark House,” in their classroom. Louise Erdrich’s works include novels, poetry, and children’s books.
Ralph and Rita Erdrich are the parents of Lise, Louise, Angela, Heid, Ralph Jr., Louis and Mark. The couple met in Belcourt, North Dakota, on the Turtle Mountain Reservation where Rita was born. The parents made their way to Wahpeton where their children grew up.
The Red Door Art Gallery is featuring a Native American Art exhibition featuring the Erdrich Family as well as other artists, such as Fritz Scholder, from Oct. 1 to Nov. 16, to allow visitors a chance to learn about Native American art and history.
In a few short days, November will come and that means Native American Heritage Month is here. The month of November is a time to celebrate the rich and diverse culture and history of Native Americans.
Native American Heritage Month was declared by U.S. President George H. W. Bush in 1990. This month aims to provide a platform for Native Americans to share their culture, traditions, music, crafts, and dance.
The Red Door Art Gallery is at 418 Dakota Ave., Wahpeton.
