Students learn industry opportunities at RDO Equipment

Breckenridge High School and RDO Equipment Co. are working together in a new project to provide students with a job shadowing experience.
“We want our kids out in the real world learning 21st Century skills. It’s a big deal for us,” Principal Craig Peterson said.
Peterson and RDO Service Operations Manager Dan Wiertzema have been collaborating on ideas to provide students with the opportunity to gain experience and knowledge about the industry’s career opportunities.
RDO presented to students about the company and now seven high school students are shadowing at the Breckenridge, Minnesota, business. They will gain knowledge about future careers within the industry. Those students spend two hours each time they job shadow in RDO’s parts, sales and service departments.
“We want them out in the industry and working with industry leaders,” Peterson said. “The kids who are not 18 can’t pull a wrench or anything like that due to Minnesota child labor laws so we had to think outside the box and this provides them with the exposure to this type of industry.”
The program has students shadow each of the three departments in two-hour sessions to learn how each department works and the skills and training needed for that role. Additionally, it provides the students to determine what roles within that industry they are interested in.
Students have been able to shadow technicians who service different products such as combines and trucks, employees in the parts department selling and stocking products, and account managers who sell products to a customer where they can also see how the equipment works.
“I think the relationship here with the school is just awesome because there are students here that we can connect to right here in town,” Wiertzema said. “From an employer’s standpoint, we can get employees that are from town here, that are going to live here, that have families here and they are going to stay here. Yes, we can hire from outside but if we can grow these kids locally, that’s the best.”
Peterson and Wiertzema chose to design this experience during February, March and April to accommodate the schedules of students and the busy times for the agricultural industry. The pair hope that this program will provide students with the opportunity to learn about agricultural careers and prepare students for the workforce after high school graduation.
“The good thing for the kids is they can try some of these occupations on and see if they like them,” Wiertzema said. “It can broaden their view to see what’s really out their as far as different jobs.”
RDO currently offers the program Access Your Future (AYF) for students. This program hires students for an internship upon graduation of high school as they enter a program at the North Dakota State College of Science in Wahpeton, North Dakota, such as a general diesel program. The student will get paid for the internship throughout their schooling and upon graduation from the program, with a GPA of 3.0 or higher, students will be hired and RDO will pay for their tuition.
“With this (new) program, we are taking it a step further,” Wiertzema said. “We are trying to find those kids earlier and spark some interest in them which I think is pretty cool.”
