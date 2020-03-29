Wahpeton Elementary Fourth Grade Teacher Ashley Fliflet gave her students an assignment while North Dakota schools are closed to send videos of themselves to share with community senior facilities. Her fourth grade students were asked to introduce themselves and share a joke, introduce their pet, tell a funny story or share something they would like to with community seniors at St. Francis nursing home, Twin Town Villa and St. Catherine’s Living Center.
While communities across the globe have been placing hearts in their windows to show love and support, Fliflet knew that many senior residents didn’t have the ability to drive around to see those and so she wanted to share something “positive and uplifting.”
This idea came while she was talking to her dad, Steve Mann, who is the facilities director at St. Francis in Breckenridge, Minnesota when the coronavirus pandemic was just starting to become more serious and when most senior facilities and hospitals were closing their doors to visitors. She asked Mann how residents were handling the crisis. He expressed the senior residents were becoming quite lonely since they were no longer able to have friends or family come in to visit. Shortly after, schools began closing which meant students were no longer able to interact with teachers, friends and other students.
“I thought that I could combine these two issues together for something positive,” Fliflet said. “We are hoping that with sending this video along, it can hopefully brighten someone’s day.”
Some students shared funny stories or told jokes. One of her students, Violet, explained a science experiment she has been working on that demonstrates how white carnation flower petals will change color depending on what type of liquid the stem sits in. Violet explained how the flower sucks up food-colored water and how the petals will express that color that is the water.
“It’s been kind of cute because they are a little camera shy and having to record themselves is a little foreign,” Fillet said. “I am hoping that students gain a feeling of helping others. I think kids are getting lost in this in a way. Many young kids love to help others. This was a way for them to help bring a smile to the seniors. All I am hoping for with the seniors is that they smile and know that they are not forgotten.”
Fliflet wants to continue sharing these videos to the community and so she is asking any student or child in preschool and daycare to send her videos of something fun and positive to the residents by emailing her at Ashley.Fliflet@k12.nd.us. For nursing homes or any senior facilities that would like to receive this videos can contact her as well.
“The only feedback I have had so far has been very positive. I hope to continue to be able to make these video and future videos in the weeks to come for the duration of this social distancing situation,” Fliflet said.
This video can be viewed on Youtube at https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Ch_hoYPPeGc.
