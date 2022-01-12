Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you.

Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.

A receipt was sent to your email.

OK

Breckenridge High School looked a bit more like a museum than a place of education during Student Showcase Night, held Monday, Jan. 10. Student projects from the fifth grade to senior level lined classroom tables and walls and filled the gym.

Parents perused the rooms, listening to students give summaries of their various projects. The evening included a meal and even a few “Wax Museum” performances in which high school students dressed up as a historical figure and gave an impromptu performance for any interested audiences.

Fifth and sixth graders displayed their projects in the gym. Studio Five went through the scientific process by testing the strengths of name-brand and off-brand materials.

Sixth graders built themed marble slides and learned about the different types of energies. The class also listened to the story “One Word for Kids,” then painted a word that would be their goal for the year.

The other classrooms were filled with everything from algebra 2 projects analyzing real-life parabolics to warm houses the students built for animals during the winter as a way to study thermal energy.

Many of the projects incorporated art, like the ofrendas the Spanish students built.

The Student Showcase Night is a time to celebrate the success of Breckenridge students and show some pride in the Cowboys and Cowgirls.

Tags

Load comments