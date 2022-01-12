Cousins Danika Oliphant (left) and Sienna Oliphant pose next to their marble science project. The sixth graders built a themed marble obstacle course, during which they learned about kinetic and potential energy. They spent about two and a half weeks on the projects.
Breckenridge High School senior Aidan Ruddy poses next to a shield he made in English class. Every aspect of the shield is symbolic in some way. They first had to pick a shape and the number of points on the shield corresponded to the individual's aggression, Ruddy said. Next, they picked the placement of a stripe. Ruddy's placement of a stripe through the middle means chief. 'I've been a leader through most of my sports, a leader to my peers, so I felt that that worked really well.' Ruddy, who is a captain of the wrestling team, said they also had to pick an animal. He chose the wolf to represent his leadership.
Breckenridge High School looked a bit more like a museum than a place of education during Student Showcase Night, held Monday, Jan. 10. Student projects from the fifth grade to senior level lined classroom tables and walls and filled the gym.
Parents perused the rooms, listening to students give summaries of their various projects. The evening included a meal and even a few “Wax Museum” performances in which high school students dressed up as a historical figure and gave an impromptu performance for any interested audiences.
Fifth and sixth graders displayed their projects in the gym. Studio Five went through the scientific process by testing the strengths of name-brand and off-brand materials.
Sixth graders built themed marble slides and learned about the different types of energies. The class also listened to the story “One Word for Kids,” then painted a word that would be their goal for the year.
The other classrooms were filled with everything from algebra 2 projects analyzing real-life parabolics to warm houses the students built for animals during the winter as a way to study thermal energy.
Many of the projects incorporated art, like the ofrendas the Spanish students built.
The Student Showcase Night is a time to celebrate the success of Breckenridge students and show some pride in the Cowboys and Cowgirls.
