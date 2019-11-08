On Thursday, Nov. 7, 11th and 12th graders from Breckenridge High School learned of new college courses available to them from North Dakota State College of Science for the spring semester.
Director of Distance Education Marion Askegaard and high school Principal Craig Peterson spoke with 35 interested students about the opportunity to take a wider array of courses.
The high school students are very excited to be able to have this opportunity, Peterson said.
“They tell us that they feel like they fit right in. The first-year students that are in the classes with them are very helpful and the (high school) students don’t feel like they are out of place in the classroom,” Askegaard said.
The current fall semester was the first that upper-level high schoolers from Breckenridge were able to attend and receive credit from college courses at NDSCS. A total of eight students attended classes at the college, some taking two or three classes, Askegaard said.
The students had the opportunity to choose from a selected list of classes for the fall semester such as robotics, automation and mechatronics, architectural drafting, autobody, diesel tech, building construction, heating, ventilation and air conditioning, electrical technology, land surveying and civil engineering, and power sports.
This coming spring semester, the college is opening its entire coursebook to students to widen the diversity of courses for students. The only limitation will be courses that have prerequisites and corequisites. Askegaard mentioned health care courses will be difficult to offer due to their limited courses and selection process.
This chance for upper-level students allows for early career exploration and gaining college credits. These courses will be transferrable to colleges and students receive an elective credit at the high school.
“It’s a great opportunity especially for those students whose hands-on skilled are their best skills,” Askegaard said.
The high school is able to use their postsecondary enrollment options (PSEO) funds from the state to pay for tuition fees and books so that students have no out of pocket expenses other than special equipment, such as a particular uniform or tool required by the class.
Peterson and Superintendent Diane Cordes worked with the Minnesota Legislature to pass this bill through allowing for the partnership between Breckenridge High School and NDSCS.
This is a unique partnership in that it allows students to take classes across state lines and receive credit. Breckenridge is the only border city in which Minnesota does not have a post-secondary option for students to receive credit, Peterson said.
