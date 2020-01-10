Students’ to show off their hard work

Breckenridge Public Schools is inviting the community to attend the Student Showcase highlighting students’ projects.
This event will be held from 5-8:30 p.m. Monday, Jan. 13 at Breckenridge High School. From 5-7:15 p.m., grades 5-12 will showcase their work throughout the school. After the showcase, a college and career roundtable discussion will be held.
High School Principal Craig Peterson said the event is a great opportunity for the community to look at the students’ work as well for parents and students to gain an insight into what colleges and employers are seeking.
“The community is going to be able to see the great work the students are doing,” Peterson said. “Our students get to showcase what they have been working on all semester.”
North Dakota State University Director of the Counseling Center Bill Burns, North Dakota State College of Science (NDSCS) Associate Professor Steven Johnson, NDSCS Vice President of Student Affairs Jane Vangsness Frisch, WCCO Belting Tom Shorma and Southern Valley Economic Development Authority Executive Director Justin Neppl are expected to be at the roundtable discussion.
Those professionals will be discussing 21st-century skills students need, mental effects on college and career and what colleges and businesses are looking for in a future student and/or employee. Students, parents and community members are welcome to participate in asking questions.
“Colleges are beginning to look more at the content related skills versus the A students,” Peterson said. “They are looking at kids who can solve problems and do different things. There is a college dropout rate of almost 40-50 percent in freshmen students in their first semester. It’s not because they can’t do it academically. It’s about the agency skills that we talk about at our school. The grit, resilience, stick-with-it-ness, being a team player, asking for help, the ability to provide and receive feedback.”
This is the second year that the school has held the student showcase. However, it will be the first year the school will be holding a college and career roundtable discussion. Last year, the school was recognized for the uniqueness and creativity of this event.
“I am excited to see what is in store and to see what kind of projects and work our students and staff have come up with,” Peterson said.
There will also be a free community meal from 5-6:30 p.m., including a baked potato bar and chili. A donate of $3 is suggested.
For more information, contact the high school at 218-643-2694.
