Stunning orange sky Thursday

By Robert Wanek • Daily News
Aug 11, 2023

Daily News Sports Editor Robert Wanek Jr. captured photos of a stunning orange sky with a golden tint Thursday, Aug. 10, looking down on Dakota Avenue in Wahpeton.The images were taken at approximately 8:45 p.m., as spectacular cloud formations rolled through following an hours-long thunderstorm which provided much-needed precipitation to the Twin Towns Area.

Whether up close or farther away, the colors were vivid Thursday evening.
Robert Wanek • Daily News

Numerous Daily News and News Monitor readers submitted their storm photos. Thank you!
Robert Wanek • Daily News

Lightning flashes could be seen throughout the necessary rain event.
Courtesy Vicky Dauphinais

Vivid colors could be seen far and long.
Courtesy JaLeesa DeLong

After the rain came a spectacular rainbow.
Courtesy Tammy Danielson Deike