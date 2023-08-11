Stunning orange sky Thursday
Robert Wanek • Daily News

Daily News Sports Editor Robert Wanek Jr. captured photos of a stunning orange sky with a golden tint Thursday, Aug. 10, looking down on Dakota Avenue in Wahpeton.

The images were taken at approximately 8:45 p.m., as spectacular cloud formations rolled through following an hours-long thunderstorm which provided much-needed precipitation to the Twin Towns Area.

Whether up close or farther away, the colors were vivid Thursday evening.
Numerous Daily News and News Monitor readers submitted their storm photos. Thank you!
Lightning flashes could be seen throughout the necessary rain event.
Vivid colors could be seen far and long.
After the rain came a spectacular rainbow.


