Subaru catches fire, totaled Tuesday in Wahpeton
Frank Stanko • Daily News

No injuries were reported, but a Subaru Outback is considered a total loss after it caught fire Tuesday, March 9 in Wahpeton. The Outback was parked outside a residence hall at North Dakota State College of Science. Wahpeton Fire Chief Dale Rubish said the fire appeared to have been caused by an electrical short in the car’s battery fuel system. The vehicle had been driven approximately 10-15 minutes before the fire, Rubish said. Firefighters were notified at 3:53 p.m. Tuesday. In addition to Wahpeton firefighters, police officers from NDSCS and the city of Wahpeton responded. Damages from the fire were limited to the Outback.

