No injuries were reported, but a Subaru Outback is considered a total loss after it caught fire Tuesday, March 9 in Wahpeton. The Outback was parked outside a residence hall at North Dakota State College of Science. Wahpeton Fire Chief Dale Rubish said the fire appeared to have been caused by an electrical short in the car’s battery fuel system. The vehicle had been driven approximately 10-15 minutes before the fire, Rubish said. Firefighters were notified at 3:53 p.m. Tuesday. In addition to Wahpeton firefighters, police officers from NDSCS and the city of Wahpeton responded. Damages from the fire were limited to the Outback.
Subaru catches fire, totaled Tuesday in Wahpeton
Tags
frankstanko
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Most Popular
-
Saturday house fire outside Wahpeton looks to be total loss
-
Krump signs National Letter of Intent
-
The four horsemen
-
Breckenridge Public Schools announces superintendent candidates
-
Tollefson breaks single-season record
-
Materi has record night vs. Wheaton
-
Culinary Tour of Italy coming to Twin Towns community
-
Margaret “Margo” Sauer, 86
-
Double-digit comeback pushes Huskies to state-qualifying game
-
Pedestrian hit by vehicle in Fergus Falls, Minn.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.