Subtle, yet deadly

There is an odorless, colorless and tasteless risk lurking in around 40 percent of Minnesota homes, responsible for over 21,000 lung cancer deaths each year.
Radon is the leading cause of lung cancer in nonsmokers, even above second-hand smoke, and there are more deaths caused by radon than drunk driving deaths per year, according to the Environmental Protection Agency.
The radioactive gas is a subtle health hazard, existing naturally in the ground and air. The gas seeps into homes through cracks, pores or exposed soil, and once inside, it becomes trapped.
Radon does not discriminate by the age, architecture or sturdiness of a home. It can exist in brand new homes, old homes, drafty homes, insulated homes and homes with and without basements, according to the EPA.
The only way to know a home’s radon levels is to test it, the Minnesota Department of Health stated.
“Radon testing and mitigation increased from 2010-2015, and it has held steady in the last five years,” said Dan Tranter, supervisor of the Indoor Air Program at MDH. “Unfortunately, many people are still being exposed to high levels of radioactive radon who don’t know it. With more people working and schooling from home, it’s especially important now to test your home.”
Radon has been found in every state, however, a map of the U.S. reflects higher levels of radon in the northern parts of the country, including Minnesota and North Dakota.
A daughter product of uranium, the gas forms in rock and soil as uranium decays, according to the U.S. Geological Survey. Small bits of uranium are present in every rock, but some types of rock, like granites, metamorphic and sedimentary rocks, contain higher levels of the element.
It can also enter homes through well water, though it is much less common than by air, according to the EPA.
Nationally, the average radon level is 1.3 pCi/L. No level of radon exposure is considered safe, but the World Health Organization sets the recommended radon level for homes at 2.7 pCi/L.
The average radon level in Minnesota homes is 4.5 pCi/L. Two out of every five Minnesotan homes tested have radon levels that are a major health risk, according to MDH.
There are an average of 13 homes tested per year in Wilkin County, Minnesota. Out of the homes tested in the county, 44.8 percent had radon levels equal to or above 4 pCi/L.
There are short-term (two to seven days) and long-term (up to one year) radon tests. Radon test kits range from $5-40 depending on the brand and type.
Maggie Wiertzema of Wilkin County Public Health said testing has slowed in the county due to COVID-19. The county offers testing kits for around $10, but Wiertzema said if an individual is unable to pay, they can receive the test for free.
“You want to put (the test) in the lowest level of living space. So if you’re not in your basement very often, you wouldn’t want to put it there, but if you have bedrooms in your basement, you should test there,” Wiertzema said.
If a home test reflects hazardous levels of radon, residents should seek a radon mitigation professional. Radon mitigation may involve installing pipes near the radon’s entry source and pulling the air outside.
“Fortunately, the risk is largely preventable through testing homes and fixing radon problems,” MDH stated.
