Celebrations of Syttende Mai, or Norway’s Constitution Day, are traditionally enjoyed by Norwegians of all ages and especially children. A Sunday, May 15 event carried on that legacy.
More than 100 people attended the Syttende Mai meal and open house hosted from 12-3 p.m. at the Hughes Shelter, Chahinkapa Park in Wahpeton. The celebration was hosted by the Henrik Ibsen Lodge, a chapter of the Sons of Norway serving the Twin Towns Area.
“It’s good to be Norwegian in this day and age,” said Pastor Mark Gronseth, Breckenridge United Methodist Church, the Ibsen Lodge’s president.
Lodge Vice President Colleen Engebretson was among the volunteers serving traditional Norwegian delicacies. Sunday’s menu included breads, sandwiches, meatballs, herring, cookies, lefse and the popular “Sot Suppe,” a sweet, fruit soup.
“We are thrilled to celebrate Norwegian Constitution Day, even though it’s not yet May 17,” Engebretson said. “It’s a good time for people to come together and enjoy some culture of Norway and good food. It’s a great time to get together with people who love the heritage.”
Engebretson is proud that she and her husband are both 100 percent Norwegian-American. Enjoying Syttende Mai included exclusive fun but it was not necessarily an exclusive experience.
“This event was funded by a grant I wrote to the Sons of Norway head office. It was the first time in my life that I’ve done that and got that. We do not do this in South Africa, where I am from,” Lodge Publicity Director Mariana Cockburn said.
Additionally, the Ibsen Lodge successfully wrote a grant to their Zone Sons of Norway group. Because of the funding, the Ibsen Lodge was able to welcome a host of community members.
“They’re all siblings and cousins,” said Sammie Nordahl, Wahpeton, about seven youth who enjoyed the party.
The Nordahls included Laz Nordahl, 6; Jace Nordahl, 7; Naz Nordahl, 8; Anthony Nordahl, 1; Bentley Nordahl, 1; Aauroah Nordahl, 5; and Aadysi Nordahl, 7. Over at the Hughes Shelter piano, Tilford Kroshus played traditional favorites. Kroshus is looking forward to the start of the summer Music in the Park concert series, mostly held in Chahinkapa Park on Wednesdays at 7:30 p.m. from June-August.
“We’re going to keep going with Syttende Mai and we’re going to push for more children to come,” Gronseth said.
Cockburn, who said the Ibsen Lodge could not have asked for any better weather, is proud of how supportive visitors were.
“We had a big boost to our scholarship fund from the community. Everything collected from our free will offering is going to our local scholarship fund. We have a big thank you to all who opened their wallets for us,” Cockburn said.
The Ibsen Lodge is a good lodge, Gronseth said. Having eager volunteers and excited community members makes it easy to be the local president.
“We decided we would carry on the Syttende Mai tradition and it has been a wonderful experience,” Ardeith Richter said.
The Henrik Ibsen Lodge, Sons of Norway, meets at 5 p.m. on the second Thursday of the month at Breckenridge United Methodist Church, 910 Main St., Breckenridge, Minnesota, Daily News previously reported. The annual membership is $60 per individual or $95 per family. For more information, contact Gronseth at 605-359-9480 or Engebretson at 218-643-2130.
“I’m proud of my Norwegian heritage and I just want to keep this organization thriving,” said North Dakota state Rep. Alisa Mitskog, Dem-NPL-District 25, a Syttende Mai volunteer.
