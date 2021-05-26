Suicide prevention events coming to Twin Towns

Suicide affects more than one person and organizers of two upcoming events in Breckenridge, Minnesota, and Wahpeton, remind friends and neighbors that everyone has a reason to care about the topic.
The CAST (Community Awareness Skills Training) Workshop, which has no registration charge, will be held from 6:30-8:15 p.m. Wednesday, June 9 at Breckenridge United Methodist Church, 910 Main St. in Breckenridge.
Soul Shop, whose $25 registration fee includes lunch, will be held from 8:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Thursday, June 10 at the Wahpeton Event Center, 995 21st Ave. N in Wahpeton.
“It’s for anyone who has a mind and emotions,” said Pastor Mark Gronseth, Breckenridge United Methodist Church.
Soul Shop has a mission of ministering to suicidal desperation. CAST is an extension of its efforts.
“(We’re) exploring how we think and talk about suicide. It addresses suicide as a major community health problem and steps that can be taken to reduce its risk,” a CAST fact sheet states.
All are welcome to attend CAST and Soul Shop, organizers say. Registration for CAST can be done by visiting https://umcbreckenridge-cast.evenbrite.com.
“Suicide is something that is not often talked about and when we hear the stories from people, we know there’s still quite a stigma,” organizer Jeanne Putnam said. “We are making efforts to lessen and eliminate that stigma, to take away the condemnation.”
Developed by Fe Anam Avis, Soul Shop was created on the principle that people must talk about suicide even though people may not want to have the conversation.
“Faith communities have a responsibility not only for preventing suicide and suicide attempts, but also for addressing those impacted by the agony and isolation of suicidal desperation,” Avis stated.
Soul Shop is directed to pastors and faith community leaders, a fact sheet states. The June 10 event is designed to equip participants to speak to suicidal desperation as a regular aspect of ministry.
“(We will address) the primary obstacles to dealing with suicidal desperation (stigma, fear and shame), statistics and facts about suicide and how ministries can create a supportive environment while fundamentally altering the way people deal with this subject and one another,” the fact sheet continued.
Registration for Soul Shop is possible by visiting https://umcbreckenridge-soulshopforleaders.evenbrite.com.
“It’s estimated that one out of every two people in a given congregation has been personally affected by suicide,” according to event materials. “Soul Shop equips participants with the resources and guidance they need to foster hope and healing in their community.”
For more information on CAST and Soul Shop, call Breckenridge United Methodist Church at 218-643-5158 or visit breckumc@gmail.com. In addition to lunch, physical distance seating will be provided at Soul Shop with the $25 registration fee.
CAST is made possible through a grant from the Richland-Wilkin Community Foundation, a component fund of the North Dakota Community Foundation, and Bremer Bank.
Soul Shop is made possible thanks to Prairie St. Johns, Vertin-Munson Funeral Home, Wahpeton, Joseph Vertin and Sons Funeral Home, Breckenridge, Essentia Health, CHI Health at Home, the Wilkin County Children’s Collaborative and the North Dakota Community Foundation.
Anyone who is passionate about saving lives is invited to attend either or both of the local suicide prevention events.
“We want people to know that it is okay to talk about suicide,” Putnam said. “There are people who are there to to listen and talk with you.”
“Suicide is not something that comes out of the blue,” Gronseth said. “However we can heighten awareness is a good thing. These are all human beings.”
