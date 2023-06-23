Summer break for Breckenridge elementary comfort dog Ollie

Ollie poses with his family, Stacy and Dean Busta. 'He makes us laugh every day. He does goofy things. Ollie, what are you doing?' they sometimes ask their dog, playfully. They decided to be a part of Ollie's life as a great way to bring joy to others. 'We have to thank (Principal) Ms. Erickson, it was her idea to get a comfort dog in the first place. We are very grateful to her.'
While Ollie must stay focused during the school days at Breckenridge Elementary, 'he gets to be a regular puppy at home,' Stacy says. At school, he may follow commands and be calm but at home 'he gets the zoomies, gets into stuff and eats stuff in the yard.'
Comfort dog Ollie enjoying time at home exercising his 'zoomies.' He maintains an active lifestyle at home and sleeps well at night. 'Hide and seek with his pink bone, hide it behind my back and around the house, (Ollie) can play that for two hours straight,' Dean says. 'He (Ollie) is really well behaved, amazing for how young he is.'
Ollie posing for a picture in his backyard. He does goofy things like jump on one of his handler's lap, Dean, while he is on his computer and slowly moves closer and closer to Dean until the computer slides off his lap. Ollie likes to help with projects around the house and the garden. Stacy will be pulling weeds and Ollie will walk right between her legs and help with the weeds.
