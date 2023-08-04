Many who attend theater or concerts at A Center For The Arts in Fergus Falls, Minnesota, may get a front row seat to the performance. But what many don’t see are the moving parts put together behind the scenes by 20-year-old intern Natalie Vogal.

Summer intern becomes word wizard, master of lights
Center For The Arts intern Natalie Vogel. 

If you have attended an event there, you may have seen her when she was the front of house manager assisting volunteers throughout the show and cleaning afterwards. She was proud to have the experience and has also learned to work the sound and lighting.

Vogel worked on stage lights as part of her internship. She said she slowly overcame her fear of heights.
Vogel worked on stage lights during her internship. 


