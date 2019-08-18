This past summer has been one of discovery.
I was able to look for stories in places I hadn’t tried before and found something new. Trips to the Wilkin County Historical Society, the newspaper archives at Daily News and extensive internet searches gave me a trail to pursue.
One of my favorite articles of the summer was about the Harry Stern Airport in Wahpeton, which I knew very little about. Karla Schimelfenig and Jon Klein explained how the airport works and their roles as bookkeeper and manager, respectively. It was fascinating to learn about the airport and the people who work there.
The article which surprised me the most was about Wilkin County’s only cold case. The mystery surrounding Willie Vocks’ murder was intriguing and honestly, sad. An interview with Sheriff Rick Fiedler helped me understand how cases are worked today as opposed to 50 years ago and enlightened me as to what programs are in place to help get new information on cold cases. For example, the Cold Case Playing Card initiative gives playing cards with information on cold cases to law enforcement centers across Minnesota with the intent of finding a new tip.
The purpose of the Rotary Club and how it’s carried out is something I knew only a little about. I used to see the Rotary Club’s name around town and have no idea about who they are. After interviewing Paige Craigmile and the incoming president of Wahpeton Breckenridge Rotary Club, Shawn Longhenry, I have a grasp of their identity and mission.
The same can be said for writing about the Marines Corps and the Marines Corps Reserve at the Armed Forces Reserve Center in Wahpeton. My younger brother is currently serving active duty in Okinawa, Japan, and it was good to learn what sacrifices they must make and what their jobs entail.
Exploring the history of the “King of Trails” was quite the task. Finding sources was a difficulty but thanks to some helpful sources I was able to talk to Annette Fiedler who pointed me in the right direction. That article was interesting to write as I have grown up knowing Highway 75 as the “Historic King of Trails,” but didn’t know much about the history of the road or how it got that title. Though that article was a tough one to write, I learned more about a road that I travel on daily.
The most fun topic I explored this summer was doing a “did you know” about the Twin Town Gardeners’ Market. I was able to be a part of the market several years ago and it was so much fun to go back and see how the market has grown and changed. The vendors were interesting to talk to and I was impressed with how much they enjoy interacting with their customers.
The only thing less enjoyable about writing that article was that I accidentally locked my keys in my car. I ended up stuck in the parking lot for a while and regretted wearing a long sleeve shirt on an 80 degree day. However, a helpful member of the Wahpeton Police Department picked my lock and got me into my car (much to my editor’s amusement).
Visiting Campbell-Tintah School was really enjoyable. I had visited the school for a speech competition several years ago and remember thinking that the building was beautiful. I got a tour thanks to DeAnn Loll, Reed Johnson and Florie Steenbock, not quite a complete tour owing to the newly waxed floors, but good enough for me.
I was also able to revisit old landmarks, such as the “Wahpper” and the Wilkin County Courthouse. The courthouse visit gave me a whole new view of Breckenridge, Minnesota — literally. Glen Roberge took me up to the roof and showed me into the greenhouse-type structure in the middle of the roof which shelters the rotunda. Also, for the record, climbing old, steep staircases in flip flops are not the greatest idea.
I am glad to have had a chance to come back and learn some new things about Breckenridge, Wahpeton and surrounding areas. It was a lot of fun. I hope you all enjoy your autumn.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.