Summer school to kick off Aug. 3

Breckenridge Public School’s Summer School program will begin Monday, Aug. 3 for the elementary and high school.
The elementary summer school program is new to Breckenridge. Administrators believed that having this program would be beneficial for students, especially considering that the school’s distance learning in the spring may have set some students back.
A total of 60 elementary students were invited to participate in the summer school program and 46 students accepted their invitation to attend, according to Elementary Principal Corinna Erickson.
The elementary is calling their summer program Camp S’more where more math and more reading will be included for kindergarten through second graders.
“We ended up having to add a teacher because we had such positive responses from the invites that were sent out,” Erickson said. “We have certain criteria that we wanted to focus on. Some from an assessment of distance learning and teacher recommendations.”
Schools are required to have teachers and students be in a group of 10 or less, although the Department of Education ideally prefers six students per one teacher ratio. Breckenridge Elementary School was able to hire six teachers to provide for smaller groups.
“We are really excited about the positive responses,” Erickson said.
The program will last 12 days, going from 8:30 a.m.-11 a.m. Monday- Thursdays. Snacks and transportation are being made available.
The school will be using some of its CAREs Act money to help fund summer school.
“Just believing that the work we could do to try to catch up with some of the students that maybe struggled the most with our distance learning program. We believe that is going to pay huge dividends moving forward into this year and really into years to come so that was really a priority,” Breckenridge Public Schools Superintendent Diane Cordes.
No exact dollar amount was provided but Cordes said paying for transportation costs was essential so that all students had the opportunity to attend class and were not being limited because of transportation difficulty.
The high school’s summer program will begin Monday, Aug. 3 and go through Thursday, Aug. 27. Fifteen high school students will be participating in the summer school program.
In other school news, Cordes reported to the Breckenridge School Board that an agreement was made with Wahpeton Public Schools and St. Mary’s School regarding allowing St. Mary’s seventh and eighth-grade students to be included in the Breckenridge-Wahpeton co-op for hockey, swimming and gymnastics.
St. Mary’s students will be able to join the co-op for swimming and gymnastics directly through Wahpeton. The students will also be able to join hockey through Breckenridge School but the payment will be made to Wahpeton.
“It is probably the best financial scenario we could come up with, offering those students a way to participate in the co-op,” Cordes said. “It allows the students to play but does not cause an undue burden on the (Breckenridge) school.”
The Breckenridge School Board has a scheduled meeting for Tuesday, Aug. 18.
