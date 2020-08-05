Summer wrestling camp, open to anyone grades pre-kindergarten through sixth, is being held Tuesday, Aug. 4 and runs through Thursday, Aug. 6, in Breckenridge, Minnesota.
The coaches set safety guidelines in place to hold the summer camp during the coronavirus pandemic. The camp is being held outdoors at the field west of the Breckenridge swimming pool.
“We knew we couldn't go ahead with our original camp plans, but wanted to provide an opportunity for the wrestlers to get together to have some fun and learn some important life lessons,” Tom Haire said.
Each day the coaches and wrestlers are concentrating on important life lessons. Tuesday’s theme was "Work Hard," Wednesday was "Never Give Up" and Thursday is "Leadership."
The camp is practicing social distancing and so there is not contact or wrestling. Although, they are still working on technique and agility that doesn’t require a partner such as stance and motion, changing levels, penetration steps, along with stretching and agility exercises.
The wrestlers are also playing non-contact games such as extreme rock, paper, scissors and kickball, to which they are given awards and treats at the end of each session.
“The camp has been going very well. The kids are working hard and having a lot of fun even though the safety protocols have changed things up,” Haire said. “More than what they learn at camp, it's great to see the smiles on their faces when they see their buddy show up. When holding an outdoor camp, weather is always a worry, but it has been perfect.”
Coaches and wrestlers are being screened and their temperatures are checked prior to participating, sessions are being limited to one hour instead one and half hours, and children are being asked to bring their own water bottle with their names clearly marked.
Coach Eric Erlandson, former Breckenridge Cowboy wrestler Zach Haire, and current varsity wrestlers Daniel Erlandson and Aidan Ruddy have been running the summer’s wrestling camp.
