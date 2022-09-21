Summit Carbon Solutions files first permits in Minnesota

Blue lines represent pipeline plans through West Central Minnesota and South Central Minnesota. The pipeline beginning at an ethanol plant in Fergus Falls, Minnesota, will make its way through Otter Tail and Wilkin Counties before making its way into North Dakota.
Wilkin County will soon be home to a carbon pipeline flowing from an ethanol plant in Fergus Falls, Minnesota, to a carbon capture facility in western North Dakota. Summit Carbon Solutions’ plan to capture carbon from ethanol plants in five states is in sight as the company has filed for its first permits in Minnesota.
The company filed for permits from the Minnesota Public Utilities Commission to place pipelines in Wilkin and Otter Tail counties. The pipeline will flow through the entirety of Wilkin County into North Dakota, just south of Breckenridge, Minnesota.
According to permit documents filed on Sept. 12, the four-inch diameter, 28.1 mile pipeline will cost $50 million to build. Plans indicate construction will begin mid-2023 and will be completed in just under a year.
Summit has described the $4.5 billion project as the world’s largest carbon capture project affecting ethanol plants in Minnesota, North Dakota, South Dakota, Iowa and Nebraska. They have also claimed to support corn growers by allowing ethanol producers access to premium prices in markets like California and Canada.
According to Summit, the project should have the capacity to store 12 million tons of liquid carbon dioxide every year and pump it underground near Bismarck, North Dakota. They would also receive federal tax credits for every ton of greenhouse gasses stored and at $85 a ton, the company is set to make over $1 billion in tax credits each year.
After meetings with stakeholders in Wilkin County, two Summit employees presented information to the Wilkin County Commissioners in their Tuesday, Sept. 20 meeting. Commissioner Jon Green expressed dissatisfaction with the company’s plan saying they will use eminent domain to gain right-of-way on properties where the landowners object to the intrusion of hazardous material pipelines.
“I’m an attorney in Wahpeton, and I’ve seen no less than 20 lawsuits filed for eminent domain,” Green explained. “It’s a practice that I look down upon.”
North Dakota court records show Summit has 28 open civil cases in the state with 11 labeled as condemnation/eminent domain cases.
The company does not have the same route to take in Minnesota as the state doesn’t allow non-governmental parties to file for eminent domain. This means Summit would most likely have to negotiate easements for land on each property. There haven’t been any issues in the state, according to Green and Minnesota court records don’t show any open civil cases from the company.
Other commissioners questioned the need to store carbon and training for pipeline emergencies. Summit representatives assured that the company has met with local fire departments for training on how to deal with any pipeline emergencies.
Documents filed with the PUC show the pipeline will impact 319.2 acres of prime farmland in Otter Tail and Wilkin counties with another 18 acres classified as farmland of statewide importance. The pipeline would cross three rivers, including Pelican, Otter Tail and Bois de Sioux, before making its way into North Dakota.
Summit will be holding public hearings towards the start date of the project, likely in May, to inform the public and field their questions.
