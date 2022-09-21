Summit Carbon Solutions files first permits in Minnesota

Blue lines represent pipeline plans through West Central Minnesota and South Central Minnesota. The pipeline beginning at an ethanol plant in Fergus Falls, Minnesota, will make its way through Otter Tail and Wilkin Counties before making its way into North Dakota. 

Wilkin County will soon be home to a carbon pipeline flowing from an ethanol plant in Fergus Falls, Minnesota, to a carbon capture facility in western North Dakota. Summit Carbon Solutions’ plan to capture carbon from ethanol plants in five states is in sight as the company has filed for its first permits in Minnesota.

The company filed for permits from the Minnesota Public Utilities Commission to place pipelines in Wilkin and Otter Tail counties. The pipeline will flow through the entirety of Wilkin County into North Dakota, just south of Breckenridge, Minnesota.



