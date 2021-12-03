Summit Carbon Solutions, which is attempting to create the world’s largest carbon capture and storage project, currently wants to promote its work and communicate with Red River Valley residents.
Wade Boeshans, Summit’s executive vice president, said they’re proposing to capture carbon dioxide emissions in Iowa, Nebraska, Minnesota, South Dakota and North Dakota, aggregate that into a pipeline and deliver it to western North Dakota. The company wants to have safe, permanent storage of carbon dioxide in deep subsurface formations, it stated this month.
“We want to capture emissions at the ethanol plan and have a pipeline and storage systems for that,” Boeshans said. “People are being approached for survey permission. That’s the way the process works.”
Boeshans met with landowners in Mooreton, North Dakota, earlier this fall, but was not present when the Richland County Board of Commissioners spoke with Lee Ferguson, director of land and right of way with TRC Companies, Inc. Earlier this year, Summit awards contracts and deployed both Contract Land Staff and TRC to provide field services and lead right of way aqcuision efforts.
Perry Miller, one of the commissioners in Richland County, North Dakota, said he isn’t opposed to the project itself, but is among those questioning Summit’s engagement with landowners to date.
“I think they’ve stumbled out of the gate a bit in initial communications,” Miller said. “I know they sent out letters to the affected landowners, but the letters were considered confusing. Commissioners and township supervisors were getting calls.”
Farmers and landowners are very protective of their land. They generally don’t like when people talk about doing something on or to it without their full understanding of what’s going on, Miller said. At the same time, he doubts that it is a problem affecting the whole project footprint.
“I understand that some of the landowners are just fine with this, while others are upset. They’ve alleged there was trespassing on their land. But other have said they understand the situation. I think the project is good. It’s going to help the ethanol plants and it does have merit, but I think (Summit) really needs to make sure they’re working with the farmers for clear understanding,” Miller said.
Boeshans said Summit is currently working on field surveying and plans to proceed with negotiations of right of way acquisition throughout December before moving onto further environmental work.
“We have consistently heard that people recognize the value of the project and recognize that it’s different from what they’ve had in the past,” he said. “It was also clear to me that most were not comfortable with a pipeline. Still, the majority of landowners are willing to work with and engage with us. Our goal is continuing to negotiate to acceptable terms to proceed with the project. We’ll have to make adjustments. We’re continuing to do so.”
The carbon capture project was announced in early 2021. An initial pipeline route was determined in the summer. Boeshans said the hope is to complete the permitting and construction processes, with the capture sequence going online in 2024.
“We’re really positioning our two biggest industries in this region, including agriculture, for success. What we want is to be able to work with landowners and others for this project important to our economy,” Boeshans said.
