A Groves, Texas, man faces two felony charges in Richland County, North Dakota, for a Sunday, Oct. 31 incident that concluded in Wahpeton.
Jerald Wayne Childress, 37, was scheduled to make his initial appearance Monday, Nov. 1 before Richland County District Court. He faces two charges, possession of stolen property (a class B-level felony) and fleeing or attempting to elude a peace officer (a class C-level felony).
Based on the investigation of the Wahpeton Police Department, Childress allegedly knowing received, retained or disposed of a 2018 Dodge Ram owned by another individual. The Ram had a value of more than $10,000 but less than $50,000.
Officers from the Wahpeton and North Dakota State College of Science police departments responded to a call Sunday from dispatch. The call reported that a vehicle was fleeing officers in Breckenridge, Minnesota, and was likely coming into North Dakota.
“The vehicle did cross into North Dakota and fled pursuing officers with lights and sirens,” a criminal complaint states. “The person driving the vehicle was in possession of a reportedly stolen vehicle that was valued in excess of $10,000, a 2018 Dodge Ram.”
From there, the person driving continued throughout the city of Wahpeton, exceeding speeds of 60 miles per hour and ending up in a parking lot at NDSCS, according to the complaint.
“The driver exited the vehicle and attempted to gain entry to a residence hall but the interior doors were locked. The defendant was identified as the individual who fled and was operating the vehicle during the chase,” the complaint continued.
A search of the vehicle revealed the owner’s belongings.
Wahpeton Police Chief Scott Thorsteinson stated that the incident began with a stolen vehicle in Otter Tail County, Minnesota, followed by a pursuit that extended into Wilkin County, Minnesota, and subsequently Breckenridge, Richland County and Wahpeton.
Law enforcement agencies who responded to the incident include the sheriff’s offices of Otter Tail and Wilkin counties and the Breckenridge, Wahpeton and NDSCS police departments. Thorsteinson said he expected additional charges would be coming from outside his jurisdiction.
Richland County District Court records did not include an attorney for Childress as of Monday afternoon. County Assistant State’s Attorney Casey Moen represents the state of North Dakota. Judge Bradley Cruff presides.
The maximum sentence for a class B felony is 10 years imprisonment, a $20,000 fine, or both. The maximum sentence for a class C felony is five years imprisonment, a $10,000 fine, or both..
Childress was confined in the Richland County Jail as of Monday afternoon.
