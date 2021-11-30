Sunday open house for Tree of Lights and hospice information

Located at the heart of the Festival of Trees, currently on display in downtown Wahpeton’s Heritage Square, is a special tree. The “Tree of Lights,” representing CHI Health and Home and Hospice with Breckenridge, will get its day in the sun this weekend.
The Tree of Lights Open House will be held from 3:30-5 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 5 at Heritage Square. Complimentary cider, coffee and cookies will served. The event also allows a chance for residents and visitors to check out the tree, honor loved ones and share in their appreciation of hospice workers.
“We’ll be giving little angel ornaments and we’ll have some music,” said Colette Barton, spiritual caregiver and community relations with CHI Health at Home and Hospice with Breckenridge. “This is an opportunity for our community to pause, to come together and find joy, to gather in fellowship and again as a community.”
The modern Tree of Lights carries on a tradition that began at the original St. Francis Hospital in Breckenridge, Minnesota. Barton recalled how people would buy bulbs on a large tree for their loved ones. In the past, the Tree of Lights was also commemorated with a Christmas program.
“Last year, because of COVID, things changed. We’re still holding a fundraiser but we couldn’t go into the hospital itself,” Barton said.
Tree of Lights organizers asked Tami Sirek, who founded the Festival of Trees, if they could create a smaller version of the lights tree for the festival.
“It is the one tree that will not be given away. It’s at the center of the festival and is there to honor and memorialize not just the folks we’ve served at CHI, but all the people we have lost in our community,” Barton said.
Lights can be purchased by calling 218-643-2275 or by mailing Tree of Lights, CHI Health at Home, 1110 Hwy. 75 North, Suite A, Breckenridge, MN 56520.
“It will be a beautiful remembrance or a tribute to someone special in your life,” organizers stated. “Tree of Lights Memorials are used to help continue efforts to provide hospice care to all clients in need.”
Supporting hospice care is a necessity, Barton said. Some hospice patients have costs that are not covered by insurance or private pay. Costs related to transportation are among the most serious costs that can be mitigated by donating to the Tree of Lights.
“We are caring for patients in their whole selves and we are not going to neglect them if there’s something they need for the quality of their care. There are unmet needs and these donations help cover the costs,” Barton said.
Barton is proud of how well the Festival of Trees has endured in Wahpeton, Breckenridge and its surrounding communities.
“The spirit of Christmas, the joy, generosity and caring, is embodied in this event,” she said.
A record 45 artificial Christmas trees are on display as part of the fourth annual Festival of Trees, Daily News reported in November, including the Tree of Lights entry. Hospice staff will take part in the Tree of Lights open house.
“We are here to walk the journey with families every day of the year,” Barton said. “This is a chance for families to speak their loved one’s name and stand with the people who have cared for their loved ones.”
All people, whether a loved one or a hospice worker, share in a hospice patient’s story. No journey is taken alone.
“This is an opportunity for people to give and honor and memorialize. We’re able to gather and remember in fellowship. Come down and enjoy the trees,” Barton said.
