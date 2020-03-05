Super Tuesday results: Biden wins Minnesota primary

Democratic Presidential Candidate Joe Biden landed a victory in the Minnesota presidential nomination primary on Tuesday, March 3. This comes one day after Sen. Amy Klobuchar withdrew from the race and endorsed Biden along with an endorsement from former South Bend, Indiana Mayor Pete Buttigieg.
With 94.6 percent of the state’s precinct reporting, Biden led with 38.6 percent of the vote, receiving 38 delegates. Bernie Sanders followed with 29.9 percent of the vote and receiving 10 delegates, according to the Secretary of State’s Office.
Minnesota may not be a make-or-break state, offering only 75 delegates out of the 1,991 needed to win the nomination, but it is a big deal in the general election. The 2016 election results marked the first time the state has voted more Republican than the national vote since 1952. This means the state is likely to be targeted by both Democratic nominee and President Donald Trump, making Minnesota a possible swing state.
According to a Star Tribune poll, Minnesotans said that health care was the most important choice for the Democratic nominee, followed by environment, income inequality, social justice reform and education.
After Super Tuesday, Elizabeth Warren and Michael Bloomberg dropped out of the race, leaving the race for the Democratic nomination to be a competition of Biden versus Sanders.
In addition to Minnesota, 13 other states participated in Super Tuesday, the biggest day of 2020 primaries. While votes are still being counted, Biden shows a lead with a total of 513 delegates and winning Alabama, Arkansas, Maine, Massachusetts, Minnesota, North Carolina, Oklahoma, Tennessee, Texas and Virginia. Sanders followed with 459 delegates and winning Colorado, Utah, Vermont and a likely win in California, according to the New York Times.
Minnesota voters chose presidential candidates through a primary instead of a caucus for the first time since 1992. This change came after an overwhelming turnout in the 2016 election which led to long lines, precincts running out of ballots and chaos causing people to leave.
“Yesterday’s presidential nomination primary was a success,” Minnesota Secretary of State Steve Simon said. “Minnesotans have shown that they’re confident in our election system and eager to participate in the selection of the most powerful office in the nation. I still believe there is time to place some guardrails around the party preference data collected in this election, which will ensure voters that we are serious about protecting their privacy.”
Wilkin County Auditor-Treasurer Janelle Krump remarked that the election turnout went very well for the county.
