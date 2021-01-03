Gerald and Bernice Davis, celebrating their 69th wedding anniversary Sunday, Jan. 3, received a special surprise.
The Davis’ children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren and more took part in a 1 p.m. drive-by caravan past “Granny and Papa”’s home on Fifth Street North, Wahpeton.
“Is that all it’s been?” Gerald Davis jokingly asked. “It doesn’t seem like it’s been any. It’s always been a good marriage.”
Traditionally, Gerald and Bernice would celebrate their anniversary as part of the family New Year’s party. While COVID-19 caused plans to change, it didn’t cause love and joy to be forgotten.
“This was a complete surprise,” Bernice Davis said. “Especially with COVID. We can’t get together. Otherwise, we always did on New Year’s Eve.”
Married in 1952, Gerald and Bernice Davis welcomed their first of eight children later that year. Gerald Lee (“Gerry”) was followed by Tim, John, Becky, Ron, Angie, Karen and Ed.
“My oldest brother was born exactly nine months to the day, on Oct. 3,” Ron Davis said.
Their full family continues to bring Granny and Papa a whole lot of pride. Gerald Davis smiled as he talked about his children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren receiving honors in school.
“We’re spread out now, but we’re from the Mooreton area and Wahpeton,” granddaughter Sara Krump said. “They’ve lived here (on Fifth Street) since 1975.”
Just prior to the caravan passing by, the anniversary couple received a blessing from Fr. Dale Lagodinski of St. John’s Catholic Church, Wahpeton. Gerald and Bernice were neighbors and friends before they married.
“We’ve known each other all our lives,” she said. “He’s going to be 90 in March and I was just 88.”
The couple joked about having their anniversary kiss captured in a photo, plus one more for posterity.
“Three in one day?” Bernice said.
“That’s more than she got the first year we were married,” Gerald said.
Whether married in January or December, from days to decades, Daily News wishes all couples celebrating a 2021 anniversary many more to come.
