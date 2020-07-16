Survey shows MN families are comfortable with in-person learning

An unscientific survey, conducted by the Minnesota Department of Education, shows that most families want in-person schooling and dislike distant learning. Between June 15 and July 6, 2020, MDE collected more than 130,000 responses.
Over 64 percent of responders said they would feel comfortable with sending their students back to school for in-person education this upcoming fall school year. Approximately 24 percent were unsure and 11 percent said they were uncomfortable.
For those who reported being comfortable with in-person learning, 94 percent said they would send those students back for full-time learning, as opposed to part-time, distant learning.
The survey also showed that overall, more parents had a negative experience than a positive one during spring 2020 distance learning. Nearly 53 percent reported having a negative experience and nearly 45 percent had a positive experience, the remainder reporting having the same experience as in-person.
The release comes as state officials attempt to determine what direction they will give schools and families. MDE, Gov. Tim Walz and state officials plan to announce their decision for which model of education delivery will be in the best interest of the health and safety of our students, school staff and school communities for the upcoming school year by the week of July 27.
Rep. Jeff Backer (R-Browns Valley) advocates for a regional approach to determining education delivery. He said that schools have the highest education staff and that there should be local control because schools in Breckenridge and schools in Edina should be treated differently.
“I trust our school boards and I trust our superintendents to make the right decision for their students,” Backer said.
In the meantime, Minnesota school districts have been instructed to prepare for three different scenarios for education delivery: full-time in-person learning, full-time distance learning and a hybrid of those two options.
Breckenridge Public School District is conducting its own survey to understand the local perspective. Information from this survey is expected to be released next week.
For more information, visit MDE's COVID-19 update website.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.