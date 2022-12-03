Suspect in Moorhead homicide arrested Friday in Wahpeton

James Kollie Jr.

 Courtesy Richland County Jail

James Diawo Kollie Jr., 25, Moorhead, Minnesota, was taken into police custody without incident around 7:30 p.m. Friday, Dec. 2 in Wahpeton. Kollie is suspected of killing his mother, also from Moorhead.

Formal charges against Kollie were pending as of Saturday, Dec. 3, KFGO reported. He awaited extradition from the Richland County Jail in Wahpeton to the Clay County Jail in Moorhead, where he will face prosecution, according to a statement from the Moorhead Police Department.



Tags