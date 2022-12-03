Suspect in Moorhead homicide arrested Friday in Wahpeton

James Diawo Kollie Jr., 25, Moorhead, Minnesota, was taken into police custody without incident around 7:30 p.m. Friday, Dec. 2 in Wahpeton. Kollie is suspected of killing his mother, also from Moorhead.
Formal charges against Kollie were pending as of Saturday, Dec. 3, KFGO reported. He awaited extradition from the Richland County Jail in Wahpeton to the Clay County Jail in Moorhead, where he will face prosecution, according to a statement from the Moorhead Police Department.
The arrest took place at The Electric Washboard, 315 Dakota Ave. in Wahpeton, Daily News confirmed. Kollie was the only individual arrested and charges are not pending in Wahpeton or Richland County, North Dakota.
“We were collaborating with the authorities from Minnesota,” said acting Wahpeton Police Chief Matthew Anderson, who officially takes the position beginning in 2023.
In addition to the Wahpeton and Moorhead police departments, the Richland County Sheriff’s Office, SEMCA drug task force, North Dakota Bureau of Criminal Investigation and Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension assisted in the arrest, according to KFGO.
The Moorhead Police Department announced Kollie’s arrest, which Forum News Service reported ended a nearly daylong manhunt. The search for Kollie began after a woman’s body was found by family members at 11 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 1 at Kollie’s Moorhead home.
“Authorities haven't identified the woman, but her family said she was Kollie's mother, Receia Kollie,” FNS reported. “The mother owned the home and allowed her son to live there with her.”
Officers observed traumatic injuries on the body of the woman found in Moorhead, KFGO and FNS reported, but found no sign of a break-in.
“The woman’s identity has not been publicly released. Her body has been sent to the Ramsey County Medical Examiner’s Office for an autopsy,” KFGO reported.
Additionally, police are still looking for the victim’s vehicle, a black 2016 Honda Pilot with license plate MN HFE185. Anyone who finds the vehicle, or knows where it is should contact Red River Regional Dispatch at 701-451-7660.