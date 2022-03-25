Suspect in Richland County LEC fire ordered to receive mental health evaluation

(VNL) — Adam Prochnow, federally charged with arson, has been ordered by a federal court to undergo a psychiatric or psychological evaluation before trial.
Prochnow allegedly set off a device at the Richland County Law Enforcement Center, Wahpeton, on March 2. He received federal charges from the incident on March 22. He was originally charged with arson by local law enforcement.
Court documents requesting the evaluation say Prochnow “has a history of mental health concerns,” and, according to a special agent with the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives, Prochnow recently made comments about hearing voices, saying “voices tell him to do bad things,” Valley News Live reported. The documents also reference an incident from 2021 where Prochnow made comments about committing “suicide by cop.”
The United States Attorney is also charging Prochnow with “maliciously damaged and destroyed, and attempted to damage and destroy, by means of fire and explosive materials, a building...owned by Richland County, an organization receiving federal financial assistance; In violation of Title 18 United States Code, Section 844(f)(1),” Valley News Live reported.
Two days following the Law Enforcement Center fire, Prochnow and multiple law enforcement agencies were involved in an hours-long standoff at his property in Fairmount, North Dakota. On that day, Prochnow allegedly lit his garage on fire and made concerning posts on Facebook. To date, he has not been charged related to that incident, which concluded with his surrendering.
Prochnow is being held in the Cass County Jail, Fargo.
