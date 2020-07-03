SVEDA board approves ’21 budget

With a unanimous vote, the Southern Valley Economic Development Authority (SVEDA) board approved a proposed 2021 budget when it met Thursday, July 2.
Totaling $166,900, the budget will be presented to the four entities funding SVEDA. Seventy-two percent of SVEDA’s funds come from the city of Wahpeton and Richland County, North Dakota. Twenty-eight percent of funds are from the city of Breckenridge and Wilkin County, Minnesota.
“We’re asking for more money, but we are doing things cheaper and more efficiently than we have in the past,” SVEDA Executive Director Justin Neppl said.
The proposed budget includes allocations for the economic development director position ($71,000), health insurance ($22,000), office expenses ($14,000), participation in the Rural Ideas Network, which provides business support services ($11,500), and for advertising, marketing and events ($10,000).
In 2017, SVEDA was established with a $152,000 budget. The organization was able to operate within its means in its first years.
“We were able to grow an entity that didn’t require much marketing,” Neppl said. “But now we’ve done all those (initial tasks), we’re gaining exposure, networks and steam.”
Directors of the eight-member SVEDA board include county commissioners and city representatives. Discussion Thursday indicated that while the budget’s increased amount might be surprising, the logic behind it can be explained.
Later in the meeting, board directors discussed the upcoming 2020-2021 education year. North Dakota Superintendent of Public Instruction Kiersten Baesler spoke Wednesday, July 1 about local roles.
“(She said) the decision to reopen schools for in-person instruction or to continue with distance learning should be made by local school boards and communities,” Forum News Service reported.
Guidelines for reopening North Dakota’s public schools are being created by the state public instruction and health departments and governor’s office, FNS continued. The goal is to present them to school districts by mid-July.
“I really hope that we can get our students back in school, if only for their mental health” said Neppl, a member of the Breckenridge School Board. “We want to get them back into a standard routine. Our economy is designed to have these kids in school. We want them in again, five days a week, from morning until afternoon.”
SVEDA’s best board meeting is scheduled for 6:30 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 6 at the Wahpeton Breckenridge Chamber of Commerce office, 1505 11th St. N., Wahpeton.
