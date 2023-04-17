Sweet (and savory!) DREAMS in Wahpeton

'It’s an event that we’ve been waiting for,' Kim Nelson, director of the North Dakota State College of Science Alumni/Foundation, said about the 28th Annual DREAMS Auction. Dr. Rod Flanigan, NDSCS' president, publicly marveled at the college's culture and support.
Whether the guests were first-timers, like NDSCS President Dr. Rod Flanigan and Mrs. Michele Flanigan, or long-timers, like too many to name, the DREAMS Auction was meant to be a springtime experience.
Andrew Jourdan, front right, and Derek Wolf stood poised at carving stations. Jourdan was responsible for a 16-hour brisket that was smoked in hickory, oak and cherry, while Wolf served tender slices of applewood smoked ham.
North Dakota State College of Science’s Clair T. Blikre Activities Center comfortably held a multitude of guests Friday, April 14. The 28th Annual DREAMS Auction to benefit NDSCS triumphantly returned to campus.
Whether the guests were first-timers, like NDSCS President Dr. Rod Flanigan and Mrs. Michele Flanigan, or long-timers, like too many to name, the DREAMS Auction was meant to be a springtime experience.
“It’s an event that we’ve been waiting for,” said Kim Nelson, director of the NDSCS Alumni/Foundation. “It’s finally here and we’re here to celebrate and have some fun.”
Dr. Flanigan, who will soon celebrate one year since making the move from Arizona, publicly marveled at his college’s culture.
“This event here tonight is an amazing representation of the kind of support that NDSCS has,” Flanigan said. “I’m so proud to be here. My wife and I love being here and we love the programs NDSCS has.”
NDSCS’ student body was amply represented Friday, with youth taking part in DREAMS Auction responsibilities like valet parking, guest service and catering. Chef Kyle Armitage’s bill of fare included everything from charcuterie to cheesecake. It was prepared and served by enthusiastic professionals like second year student Braden Samson, who met and answered questions from notables like Richland County Commissioner Perry Miller.
“There was lots of hard work throughout the week,” said first year Taylor Reid.
“Definitely,” agreed second year Grace Stumpf. “It took a lot of hard work, but we got it done and I’m very proud of it.”
Not far from Reid and Stumpf, second year students Andrew Jourdan and Derek Wolf stood poised at carving stations. Jourdan was responsible for a 16-hour brisket that was smoked in hickory, oak and cherry, while Wolf served tender slices of applewood smoked ham.
“Everyone has talked about what an amazing experience this is and, above all, how amazing the food is,” Michele Flanigan said. “I’ve been anticipating all the wonderful things that are going to happen tonight.”
Prior to introducing Dr. Flanigan, Nelson thanked several people. They include the NDSCS Alumni/Foundation staff and board, who put in many hours to ensure the evening’s success. There were also the students, both the ones present and the ones the audience did not get to see.
“When we set this up on Tuesday, we had about 40 football boys out here setting up the tables and chairs,” Nelson said. “Tomorrow, we’re going to have basketball and softball players wiping things down, taking things down and putting everything away. The DREAMS Auction has a great deal of support from all the departments on campus.”
This year’s sponsors included 10 on the silver level: Ulteig, Brushvale Seed, Circle of Nations School, Cargill, U.S. Bank, James M. Anderson CPA, AgCountry Farm Credit Service, the Formaneck Agency, Carlson Family Insurance and Red River Valley & Western Railroad Company.
Eleven sponsors contributed on the gold level: Nadine Julson, LLC, Interstate Engineering, Digital Guru, Industrial Builders, Inc., Wheaton Drug and Gifts, American Federal, Titan Machinery, ComDel Innovation, Smith Motors and Minn-Dak Farmers Cooperative.
The highest levels of sponsorship included three on the platinum level, Comstock Construction, Inc., Hankinson Renewable Energy and Minn-Kota Ag Products, and three on the executive level, Bell Bank, Bell Bank Wealth Management and Bremer Bank.
Eric and Liesl Madsen, Wahpeton, enjoyed viewing silent auction items before the festivities went into high gear.
“We’re both ComDel employees out to support NDSCS,” Liesl Madsen said.