Sweet (and savory!) DREAMS in Wahpeton

'It’s an event that we’ve been waiting for,' Kim Nelson, director of the North Dakota State College of Science Alumni/Foundation, said about the 28th Annual DREAMS Auction. Dr. Rod Flanigan, NDSCS' president, publicly marveled at the college's culture and support.

 Photos by Frank Stanko • Daily News

North Dakota State College of Science’s Clair T. Blikre Activities Center comfortably held a multitude of guests Friday, April 14. The 28th Annual DREAMS Auction to benefit NDSCS triumphantly returned to campus.

Whether the guests were first-timers, like NDSCS President Dr. Rod Flanigan and Mrs. Michele Flanigan, or long-timers, like too many to name, the DREAMS Auction was meant to be a springtime experience.

Whether the guests were first-timers, like NDSCS President Dr. Rod Flanigan and Mrs. Michele Flanigan, or long-timers, like too many to name, the DREAMS Auction was meant to be a springtime experience.
Clockwise from left, Lauren Maas, Ryan Smith, Shelby Smith, Kenzie Gilles, Cole Gilles, Connor Yaggie, Parker Sirek and Dr. Zach Maas shared a table.
Culinary arts students Taylor Reid and Grace Stumpf are seen with the charcuterie that was just one of the many items intended to delight guests.
Eric and Liesl Madsen, Wahpeton, enjoyed viewing silent auction items before the festivities went into high gear. 'We’re both ComDel employees out to support NDSCS,' she said.
Andrew Jourdan, front right, and Derek Wolf stood poised at carving stations. Jourdan was responsible for a 16-hour brisket that was smoked in hickory, oak and cherry, while Wolf served tender slices of applewood smoked ham.
Mason Kadel, Rothsay, Minn., and Celeste Stoll, Pelican Rapids, Minn., also took a look at some of this year's auction items.
Matt Pollert, Fargo, has a wife whose work with General Equipment & Supplies allows her to deal with NDSCS' diesel department. On Friday, he checked out auction items.
Amanda Miller-Fisher, a recent 20 Under 40 honoree, and Kim Nelson.
The Clair T. Blikre Activities Center comfortably held a multitude of guests Friday.


